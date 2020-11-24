Menu
Generic Cannabis Plant. Copyright News Regional Media.
420 MOVEMENT: Gatton farmer tells court he won't quit drugs

Hugh Suffell
24th Nov 2020 12:00 PM
A GATTON man has told a magistrate he would be very unlikely to get off drugs and was waiting for Queensland to legalise cannabis, before being sentenced on Monday.

Ben Morrison’s flat was raided on November 5, and he was charged with four offences including possessing dangerous drugs, producing dangerous drugs, possessing utensils or pipes that had been used for drugs and possessing anything used in the commission of crime.

Police Prosecutor Senior Sergeant Al Windsor said police located two healthy cannabis plants growing inside Morrison’s home in addition to a hydroponic set up including heat lamps and fans.

Snr Sgt Windsor said a ceramic bowl containing a gram of prepared cannabis was also seized as well as used pipes and straws.

Morrison defended himself in court and told Magistrate Graham Lee he used cannabis to self-medicate and complained of having a sore back from his job at Pacific Seeds.

He told Mr Lee he was very unlikely to get off cannabis and said he was a supporter of Queensland’s 420 movement.

“I am waiting for Queensland to follow Canberra’s footsteps” Morrison told the court, referring to the ACT’s legalisation of personal cannabis use.

Magistrate Lee took into account Morrison’s strong history of drug offending and convicted and fined him $1400, referred to SPER.

Mr Lee said Morrison was “very close” to receiving a suspended sentence if caught again.

The conviction was recorded.

