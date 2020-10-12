$40m hospital will be built in Ipswich in election pledge

LABOR will build a $40 million satellite hospital in Ipswich if Annastacia Palaszczuk’s government is re-elected on October 31.

The $265 million plan would see the government deliver seven of the new facilities across the south east in an aim to take the pressure off emergency departments.

Ms Palaszczuk said the Australian-first initiative would mean local residents can access urgent public care without needing to go to a major hospital.

“Our government is always looking for new and innovative ways to further improve the healthcare Queenslanders rely on as we recover from the COVID-19 global pandemic,” she said.

“These new satellite hospitals will also help provide the healthcare services families need in our rapidly growing outer-urban areas.

“This initiative is an important part of our ongoing economic recovery plan and will support up to 768 local jobs during construction.”

Ms Palaszczuk said a satellite hospital in Ipswich would be tailored to meet the needs of the rapidly growing communjity.

Services could include renal dialysis, chemotherapy, antenatal and post-natal, complex wound management, child health and youth care, urgent care for minor injury and illness and more.

The exact location and services on offer for such a facility in Ipswich would be determined by West Moreton Health in consultation with the community.

Labor hopes the new hospitals would be operating by the 2022-23 financial year.

Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles said these satellite hospitals would allow Queensland’s health system to keep up with increasing demand.

“The satellite hospitals will provide opportunities to incorporate innovative workforce models and virtual health opportunities including a range of rapid access consults, care co-ordination, remote monitoring and patient literacy services,” he said.

