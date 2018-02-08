Worker has no idea how much she stole from Ipswich business

Shayde Robeck pleaded guilty on February 6, 2018 to stealing as a clerk from her Ipswich employer.

Shayde Robeck pleaded guilty on February 6, 2018 to stealing as a clerk from her Ipswich employer. Ross Irby

Reporter Ross Irby has wander-lust mixed with a sense of adventure, spending way too many years roaming about Australia, its back roads and off-shore foreign lands. Enjoys a yarn, story telling and tales, along with curiosity to find out about the lives and (mis)adventures of others. An off-beat sense of humour, not taking it all too seriously, along with big doses of flexibility/adaptability whatever the situation is the best way to go. You have to have the life experiences to have empathy...

A debt of $40,000 and an inability to pay rent may be reasons why a trusted employee stole money from her boss.

But mystery remains as to how much the young woman stole.

Shayde Robeck stole money from her boss when working at an Ipswich business but her attempt to cover the ongoing crime failed.

Instead, 22-year-old Robeck was sentenced to a nine-month jail term for her offences.

It was immediately suspended for 18-months by Ipswich magistrate David Shepherd, but Robeck will be supervised under an 18-month probation order.

The sentence was complicated because CIB detectives were unable to establish exactly how much money she stole.

Shayde Kathryn Robeck pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to stealing as a clerk and servant at One Mile between July 2015 and March 2017; and making false entries in a business record at One Mile.

The police prosecutor said CCTV footage from the business had been provided.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said it had always been a plea of guilty from Robeck.

"She told her employer in the termination interview she did the wrong thing," Mr Fairclough said.

"She was quite young. Twenty then when the offending began."

Mr Fairclough said there was a mention of Robeck not being able to pay her rent.

"She was in over her head but not living the high life," he said.

He conceded there were attempts to cover her tracks.

"I'm not disputing that there was conduct designed to hide her tracks", he said, referring to the number of money transfers and false entry in the records," he said.

Mr Fairclough said the money issue would become a civil matter now for the employer to pursue, who he supposed was trying to work out "the financial mess she's created" and not yet able to determine the loss.

Mr Shepherd said the offences occurred during nearly two years, and on that basis "it could reasonably be inferred the sum is not minor".

Mr Shepherd said Robeck disclosed she'd accumulated debts in excess of $40,000.

He found that she manipulated the system of her employer in an endeavour to avoid or delay detection - "a clear breach of employer trust".

Taking into account her young age, rehabilitation prospects and that the amount of loss was not determined, he suspended the jail sentence.