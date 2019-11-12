Menu
ECO: Dr Hong from the University of Southern Queensland has received a $400,000 grant to revolutionise the renewables industry.
$400k for scientist to revolutionise waste-to-energy generation

Navarone Farrell
12th Nov 2019 2:00 PM
A SPRINGFIELD researcher will be helping to revolutionise the renewables industry after receiving a $400,000 grant.

Dr Min Hong from the University of Southern Queensland was awarded $400,116 in the latest funding release to developing materials that could revolutionise the renewables industry.

He will share in more than $1.2 million granted from the Australian research Council for cutting edge work in renewables, supersonics and astrophysics.

His research focuses on high-performance thermoelectric materials as a means to generate electricity from waste heat.

“A new generation of these materials could diversify the development of eco-friendly energy conversion technologies to replace the non-renewable carbon-based fossil fuels,” Dr Hong said.

He is already working with national and international experts at Northwestern University, USA, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, USA, Kyushu University, Japan, and University of Queensland.

Fellow researcher Dr Fabian Zander received $392,310 for his work which will take supersonics in a new direction, developing an air-breathing propulsion concept for engines that greatly exceed the speed of sound.

“An air-breathing rotating detonation engine is a theoretical next step for high-speed flight but questions remain about how to use an air-breathing inlet to achieve improved engine efficiency,” he said.

“This work expands on Australia’s position as a world leader in air-breathing hypersonics, and complements the current expansion of the national aerospace industry.”

