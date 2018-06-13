400 PHOTOS: Flashback of the last 10 years of Ipswich Cup

IT'S the one location at the Ipswich Cup that has become synonymous with having a good time, but sadly the General Admission spot everyone knows as 'The Pig Pen' will have its final hurrah at Saturday's Ipswich Cup.

As usual it will be crammed to the brim with punters and partygoer, but due to renovations and the redevelopment of the Ipswich Turf Club, the Pig Pen will remain only in our memories.

Just like the famous 'Hill' at the Gabba, it will be no more, and future generations will never know the joy of seeing the good times roll as locals are crammed in together in a Winter's day in June.

Here's a flash back of the last 10 years of the Ipswich Cup Pig Pen.

2009

Photos View Photo Gallery

2010

Photos View Photo Gallery

2011

Photos View Photo Gallery

2012

Photos View Photo Gallery

2013

Photos View Photo Gallery

2014

Photos View Photo Gallery

2015

Photos View Photo Gallery

2016

Photos View Photo Gallery

2017

Photos View Photo Gallery

Photos View Photo Gallery

Photos View Photo Gallery