400 JOBS ON LINE: Issues raised with proposed waste facility

THE waste company pushing to build a new recycling park, which is expected to need 100 people to staff it once it is operational, said it "remains committed" to working through community concerns about its proposed facility.

Wanless submitted a development application for the Wanless Recycling Park to Ipswich City Council in December last year.

It is estimated about 300 jobs will be created to construct the facility on Coopers Rd in Ebenezer on a former mining site.

CEO Dean Wanless said the proposed project would be a "significant investment" in Ipswich, if approval is granted.

He understands the council has received 60 submissions, including a 100-page objection by Veolia, which runs the Ti Tree Bioenergy facility next door.

"It will set an entirely new benchmark in waste management, so residents and neighbouring businesses must have their say," he said.

"Wanless is logically and carefully working through the issues raised in the submissions, and

we expect to address all the concerns and have a response to council in the next month.

"Some of the concerns, such as ones related to the engineering design or specific

environmental assessments, require additional investigations and input from specialist teams

working with us on the proposed development.

"This may take additional time, but we want to ensure we're providing accurate and detailed

information."

Wanless CEO Dean Wanless.

Mr Wanless said the company will apply to amend the existing Environmental Authority on the site from mining to recycling, resource recovery and waste management.

The application will go through the Independent Development Review Panel, which involves a third-party review of the council's recommendations.

This process also involves a public hearing, which will give locals another chance to have their say and raise objections before the council makes a decision.

"Our vision is to transform this old vacant, derelict mining site into a productive precinct that

generates employment and training opportunities for the local community," he said.

"Our focus is on resource recovery and recycling.

"Our investment in the site will lead to employment, training and other positive impacts that come from setting up an innovative recycling and resource recovery precinct.

"One of our genuine hopes is that by introducing this model to the Ipswich community, we

raise the standards of governance, compliance and world's best practice in waste

management services.

"A major driver in the war on waste by all levels of government is that Australia can no longer send its waste offshore to other countries for recycling.

"We must create a clean, sustainable and valuable industry here in Australia, and Ipswich

has an opportunity to lead the way."

Wanless built its first recycling park in Sydney in 2007, with up to 80 per cent of the waste received there diverted from landfill, according to the company.

"We can see so much potential for this (Ipswich) site," he said.

"Wanless is committed to diverting more than half the waste destined for landfill, and this is after the waste has already undergone basic recycling.

"From our experience elsewhere, we know that this resource recovery and recycling rate

could be as high as 80 per cent of waste diverted from landfill in future."

The Ebenezer site would draw from household, industrial and demolition and construction waste.