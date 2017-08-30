26°
400 construction workers to build new Brisbane runway

Daryl Passmore | 30th Aug 2017 6:50 AM
The new parallel runway (white strip behind terminal) being built at Brisbane Airport.
BRISBANE Airport's new runway will deliver a $5 billion-a-year boost to the economy.

A $500 million contract for the final, biggest stage of building the 3.3km strip was last month awarded to a joint venture between BMD Construction and CPB Contractors.

The construction workforce will peak at 400 in the middle of next year. Up to 90 per cent of labour, equipment and resources will be sourced locally.

Brisbane Airport Corporation CEO and managing director Julieanne Alroe said the project - the biggest since the airport was privatised 20 years ago - was "on time and under budget'' for a 2020 completion.

Topics:  brisbane airport economy travel