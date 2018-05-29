Brett Forte remembered one year on from shooting

Menu
Senior Constable Forte lost his life in the line of duty.
Peter Hardwick
29th May 2018 5:00 AM
TODAY will be a solemn one for many of police officers, staff and emergency services personnel across the Toowoomba region with their thoughts drifting to the family and friends of slain police officer Brett Forte.

Today marks 12 months to the day since Senior Constable Forte lost his life in the line of duty during a stand-off with a gunman in the Lockyer Valley.

A popular member of the Queensland Police Service, Senior Constable Forte died after being shot twice to the chest when the gunman opened fire with a spray of bullets at officers of the Tactical Crime Squad.

Testament to the respect with which Senior Constable Forte and his family are held, almost 600 people took part in the inaugural 40 for Fortey - a 40km relay run and walk - held in Toowoomba on Sunday.

The event raised about $12,000 for Police Legacy, an organisation which helps the families of fallen or injured police officers across Queensland.

Among the hundreds of runners at the inaugural event on Sunday was Snr Const. Forte's widow Susie.

As a mark of respect and remembrance of Snr Const. Forte, officers and staff from police stations across the Toowoomba region will today observe 40 seconds of silence from 1.40pm, the time Snr Const. Forte booked on for the job that would ultimately cost him his life.

