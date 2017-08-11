Powerball win leaves hardworking Gatton couple 'shaking'

A hardworking couple from the Gatton region has ridden a rollercoast of ecstatic emotions this morning following the revelation they won the entire division one prize of $3 million in last night's Powerball draw.

The couple's registered entry was the only division one winning entry in Australia for Powerball draw 1108 on Thursday 10 August 2017.

A Golden Casket official broke the dream-come-true news to the couple first thing this morning, prompting the household to erupt into celebrations.

"Come off it! Come off it! No! No! Are you kidding me? I don't know what to say!" the winning woman exclaimed.

"I can't believe this! My goodness! Oh my goodness! Oh dear me! Oh my god!

"Sweetheart, darling, I love you! I thought it was a hoax. I wasn't even going to answer my phone. I don't know what to say. I'm shaking! I'm shaking!

"I don't know whether I feel sick. I have a hot and cold feeling running through my body. Oh my goodness!

"It's going to take a long time to sink in. I've got so many emotions running through me. You've got a lovely job telling people things like this!"

The jubilant woman shared that her partner always made her buy their Powerball entry because "he reckons I'm the lucky one".

"I buy the same entry every week. The only one I do is Powerball! I won't stop playing because I enjoy my Powerball," she explained.

"I used to be happy when I won a little prize and the next ticket paid for itself! This is amazing!"

With $3 million soon to be added to their bank account, the couple's retirement plans may be accelerated.

"I've wanted to retire for ages but we couldn't afford it," she shared.

"This makes us financially secure and will change our lives. We're going to help a lot of people out and still have something for us.

"We're definitely going to look after the family."

The couple, who wish to remain anonymous, purchased their 18-game QuickPick entry at Gatton Plaza Newsagency, Shop 7-8, Gatton Plaza, Spencer Street, Gatton.

Gatton Plaza Newsagency owner David Keys said he was overjoyed to hear the one of his local customers had won the huge Powerball division one prize.

"We're thrilled! The phone's been ringing already! It's great news!" he exclaimed.

"We've put the balloons up and we're telling everybody!

"It's been a long time between drinks since we last sold a division one winning entry but what a great prize to come back with!

"I think this must be the biggest win we've ever had in the Lockyer Valley!"

The winning numbers in Powerball draw 1108 on Thursday 10 August 2017 were 6, 17, 1, 20, 8, and 16, while the all-important Powerball was 1.

Last financial year, 18 Powerball division one winning entries across the Lott's jurisdictions won more than $273 million. During this time, the biggest individual division one Powerball prize was won by a syndicate of Queensland Government workers who took home $55 million.

The Lott's division one winning tally has now reached 254 so far this calendar year, including 67 won by Golden Casket customers.

More chances to win!

There are more chances to win big with this weekend's Saturday Gold Lotto offering an estimated $4 million division one prize pool, while next Tuesday's Oz Lotto has a huge $5 million up for grabs.

The Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot prize is now $4.12 million for draw 1064, while the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot is now $2.84 million for draw 10176.

Tickets can be purchased at any Golden Casket outlet, online from thelott.com or via the Lott mobile app.