38-year-old woman missing from Chuwar
POLICE are seeking assistance from the public to help locate 38-year-old Caleen Busic.
Caleen was last seen at 1.30pm on Tuesday August 6, at a family home in Brodzig Rd, Chuwar near Karana Downs.
Police hold concerns for her welfare as she suffers from a medical condition.
Caleen is Caucasian, 165cm tall, proportionate build, fair complexion, with brown hair.
She was last seen wearing a grey cardigan, long floral skirt and mid-calf boots.
Police urge anyone with information in relation to her whereabouts to contact police.