38-year-old woman missing from Chuwar

Caleen Busic, 38, has been missing from Chuwar since August 6. Contributed

POLICE are seeking assistance from the public to help locate 38-year-old Caleen Busic.

Caleen was last seen at 1.30pm on Tuesday August 6, at a family home in Brodzig Rd, Chuwar near Karana Downs.

Police hold concerns for her welfare as she suffers from a medical condition.

Caleen is Caucasian, 165cm tall, proportionate build, fair complexion, with brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a grey cardigan, long floral skirt and mid-calf boots.

Police urge anyone with information in relation to her whereabouts to contact police.