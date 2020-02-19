36 personal bests: National champions lead way

National under-17 heptathlon champion Erin Wright with her father David after her latest national title success. Picture: Vic Pascoe

ATHLETICS: Multi-talented duo Charlize Goody and Erin Wright led the way as Ipswich club competitors achieved 36 personal bests over the weekend.

The well coached Ipswich and District Athletic Club contingent impressed again at the Australian Combined Events Championships at QSAC in Brisbane.

Despite the hot and humid conditions, the nine women showed the benefits of hard work and wanting to excel at a higher level.

National under-15 heptathlon champion Charlize Goody. Picture: Vic Pascoe

Goody won the under-15 heptathlon with a personal best tally of 4493 points.

The national champion set new standards in the 90m hurdles (14.79), shotput (12.08m), 200m (28.51s) and javelin (40.13m).

“That was a truly remarkable effort when the other three events of high jump, long jump and the 800m were all very close to previous performances,’’ club official Vic Pascoe said.

Wright also became a national champion, winning her under-17 heptathlon competition.

She amassed 4391 points, another personal best effort.

Named the “pocket rocket’’, Wright set new PBs in the high jump (1.51m), long jump (4.95m), javelin (30.56m) and 800m (2.34.14).

“That was a marvellous effort when you consider her lead-up training for this event was limited,’’ Pascoe said.

Bronze medal-winning heptathlete Madison Wells with parents Lee and Sharyn after her latest national success. Picture: Vic Pascoe

The Ipswich club’s other medal winner was Madison Wells, who won bronze in the under-20 heptathlon.

Wells accumulated a personal best 4597 points after a tough time this season with health challenges.

She showed her quality setting PBs in the 100m hurdles (15.11s), javelin (30.07m), high jump (1.54m) and 800m (2.31.16).

Hayley Wright finished fourth in the under-20 heptathlon with a personal best haul of 4478 points.

That was a terrific performance given she also had a limited preparation, recovering from foot injuries.

Hayley achieved PBs in the 100m hurdles (14.42s), shot put (9.45m), long jump (4.89m), high jump (equal 1.54m) and 800m (2.33.88).

Other club heptathletes to complete personal best performances were Toby Stolberg (7th in U15 with 3430 points), Mikaela Doneley (7th in U16 with 4169pts), Sophie Wilkins (8th in U16 with 3708pts),

Monique Williams (9th in U15 with 2931 pts) and Laylani Va’ai (14th in U18 competition with 3958pts).