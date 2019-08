The 36 Ipswich streets with planned power outages this week

THE locations below are where Energex has scheduled planned maintenance outages or upgrade works for this week and early next week.

The utility plan regular servicing of the network to ensure it is safe and reliable.

The company may however have to cancel due to unexpected events, such as severe weather and network emergencies.

Energex are not always able to notify customers if this work is cancelled, so to check whether the planned outage has been cancelled, check for your suburb at Planned maintenance outages.

The information is a guide only as scheduled times could vary and interruptions may affect only parts of streets or roads.

NORTH BOOVAL - BETH ST 16 August 2019 8:30am 16 August - Finish 3pm

NORTH BOOVAL - ELAINE ST 16 August 2019 8:30am 16 August - Finish 3pm

NORTH BOOVAL - JANET ST 16 August 2019 8:30am 16 August - Finish 3pm

NORTH BOOVAL - LOGAN ST 16 August 2019 8:30am 16 August - Finish 3pm

NORTH BOOVAL - NORTH STATION RD 16 August 2019 8:30am 16 August Finish 3pm

NORTH BOOVAL - WINIFRED ST 16 August 2019 8:30am 16 August Finish 3pm

BUNDAMBA - BRAEBURN WAY 19 August 2019 10:30am 19 August 2019 Finish 3pm

BUNDAMBA - DONRO CT 15 August 2019 8:30am 15 August 2019 Finish 3pm

BUNDAMBA - ENSON ST 15 August 2019 8:30am 15 August 2019 Finish 3pm

BUNDAMBA - GLIDERWAY ST 17 August 2019 8:30am 17 August 2019 Finish 2pm

BUNDAMBA - HIND CT 15 August 2019 8:30am 15 August 2019 Finish 3pm

BUNDAMBA - MAFEKING ST 15 August 2019 8:30am 15 August 2019 Finish 3pm

BUNDAMBA - NAOMAI ST 19 August 2019 10:30am 19 August 2019 Finish 3pm

BUNDAMBA - NELSON ST 15 August 2019 8:30am 15 August 2019 Finish 3pm

BUNDAMBA - STUBBIN ST 15 August 2019 8:30am 15 August 2019 Finish 3pm

BUNDAMBA - THOMPSON ST 19 August 2019 10:30am 19 August 2019 Finish 3pm

BUNDAMBA - WADE ST 15 August 2019 8:30am 15 August 2019 Finish 3pm

CALVERT - BARNEY ST 16 August 2019 8:30am 16 August 2019 Finish 3pm

CALVERT - BOURKES RD W 16 August 2019 8:30am 16 August 2019 Finish 3pm

CALVERT - CALVERT SCHOOL RD 16 August 2019 8:30am 16 August 2019 Finish 3pm

CALVERT - CALVERT STATION RD 16 August 2019 8:30am 16 August 2019 Finish 3pm

CALVERT - GILLIVER LANE 16 August 2019 8:30am 16 August 2019 Finish 3pm

CALVERT - GIPPS ST 16 August 2019 8:30am 16 August 2019 Finish 3pm

CALVERT - HIDDENVALE RD 16 August 2019 8:30am 16 August 2019 Finish 3pm

CALVERT - MARTIN RD 16 August 2019 8:30am 16 August 2019 Finish 3pm

CALVERT - NEUMANN RD 16 August 2019 8:30am 16 August 2019 Finish 3pm

CALVERT - NEWCASTLE ST 16 August 2019 8:30am 16 August 2019 Finish 3pm

CALVERT - ROSEWOOD LAIDLEY RD 16 August 2019 8:30am 16 August 2019 Finish 3pm

CALVERT - SHARKEY LANE 16 August 2019 8:30am 16 August 2019 Finish 3pm

CALVERT - WATERS RD 16 August 2019 8:30am 16 August 2019 Finish 3pm

CALVERT - WILSON ST 16 August 2019 8:30am 16 August 2019 Finish 3pm

WILLOWBANK - BANBURY CT 15 August 2019 8:00am 15 August 2019 Finish 2pm

WILLOWBANK - WARREN CT 15 August 2019 8:00am 15 August 2019 Finish 2pm

WILLOWBANK - WELLINGTON RISE 15 August 2019 8:00am 15 August 2019 Finish 2pm

WILLOWBANK - WIGMORE ST 15 August 2019 8:00am 15 August 2019 Finish 2pm

WILLOWBANK - WILLOWBANK DR 15 August 2019 8:00am 15 August 2019 Finish 2pm

Planned outages are updated every 15 minutes. Please refresh your page for the latest update.