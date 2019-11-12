Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bison are sfae at Aranyani Bison Adventure Tourist Park at Myrtle Creek.
Bison are sfae at Aranyani Bison Adventure Tourist Park at Myrtle Creek. Jimmy Melecki
Community

36 bison at tourist park ready for onslaught of fire

Susanna Freymark
by
12th Nov 2019 11:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PHOTOGRAPHER Jimmy Malecki reckons the safest place to be if the fire flares up at Myrtle Creek is with the 36 bison at the ranch.

Aranyani Bison Adventure Tourist Park at Bungawalbyn has been under the threat of fire before.

With 36 bison, horses, ponies, two pigs, a donkey, chooks and a small herd of cattle the best place for the animals and humans is at the park, Mr Malecki said.

"There as safe as they can be," he said.

"We have a fire pump and 20,000-litre tank and in the paddock we have a sprinkler system."

 

Photographer Jimmy Malecki.
Photographer Jimmy Malecki.

Myrtle Creek, where the tourist park is situated was hard hit by the Busbys Flat fire in early October.

Mr Malecki who works at the bison park, said he said he lives only 17km away.

If the fire comes close to his home, he's heading to the park as he believes that is the safest place.

ATTENTION

2.15PM" An emergency warning is in place for a bush fire burning near Bungawalbin, New Italy and The Gap. The fire is out of control and spreading quickly.

Here are photos of the park amid the smoke haze.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
aranyani bison adventure tourist park bison editors picks jimmy malecki myrtle creek northern rivers commmunity nsw fires richmond valley
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Crooks smash up popular tavern pokie room, steal cash

        premium_icon WATCH: Crooks smash up popular tavern pokie room, steal cash

        Crime Two men were caught on CCTV, dressed in white coveralls trashing the gaming room.

        Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        premium_icon Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        News Great deal to give you access to our best journalism and rewards

        Candidate guide for 2020 election released

        premium_icon Candidate guide for 2020 election released

        Council News Election 101 to guide candidates in becoming public servant.

        Sneak peek: U2’s set list ahead of Brisbane concert

        premium_icon Sneak peek: U2’s set list ahead of Brisbane concert

        Music Fans will hear some of U2’s greatest hits in Brisbane

        • 12th Nov 2019 11:56 AM
        • 1 TR123