Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Feature

350 gather to farewell USQ stalwart

Senior Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Janet Verbyla and Chancellor John Dornbusch
Senior Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Janet Verbyla and Chancellor John Dornbusch USQ Photography

Senior Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Professor Janet Verbyla has had a profound impact on the University of Southern Queensland (USQ).

After more than a decade at the University, Professor Verbyla is departing USQ.

A 350-strong crowd gathered to say goodbye at a function this week.

USQ Chancellor Mr John Dornbusch said it was honour to acknowledge Professor Verbyla's significant contribution.

"Professor Verbyla will be remembered fondly for her many significant achievements at USQ," Mr Dornbusch said.

"In every capacity, she has displayed the utmost honesty and integrity in her dealings.

"Janet has always exhibited great passion for USQ, her staff and students. Her incredible work ethic has seen the University grow and expand."

"Janet will be remembered for her kind heart and keen mind," he said.

Some of Professor Verbyla's achievements included her service as Interim Vice-Chancellor for eight months in 2017; the restructure of faculties and schools, the introduction of key discipline areas (including Aviation and Paramedicine), and the Strategic Adjustment Fund project (which resulted in the construction of Building B at USQ's Springfield Campus).
During one of the upcoming graduation ceremonies, Professor Janet Verbyla will be presented the honorary award of Professor Emeritus (Professores Emeriti) for outstanding academic service to the scholarly and University communities.
 

Topics:  farewell university of southern queensland usq

Ipswich Queensland Times
'GUTTED': Historic homestead burns to ground in storm fire

'GUTTED': Historic homestead burns to ground in storm fire

Owners were converting 100-year-old property into unique business

SOLD OUT: Family fight for dream home in high demand suburbs

MOVING IN: Families are swapping their home in Ipswich suburbs for bigger, better ones Springfield, Springfield Lakes, Augustine Heights and Camira.

Families beating interstate property investors at their own game.

WORKERS WANTED: 70 jobs at Maccas' new store

Construction on the future restaurant is expected to begin in June or July and finish by November.

When and where you can apply

Highly contagious infection at Ipswich school

generic mask

Highly contagious infection has been confirmed at an Ipswich school.

Local Partners