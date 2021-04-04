Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
There are major delays on the Bruce Hwy southbound between the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane.
There are major delays on the Bruce Hwy southbound between the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane.
News

35-minute delays, 15km gridlock: Wild Easter exodus

by Danielle O’Neal
4th Apr 2021 1:46 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Traffic is building on the Bruce Highway as motorists leave the Sunshine Coast as an intense rain system tracks south from the Fraser Coast.

As of 1pm there were 35-minute delays on the Bruce Highway southbound, with 15km of congestion between Beerburrum and Caboolture.

Northbound traffic is unaffected, with the trip from Brisbane CBD to the Sunshine Coast set to take one hour and 20 minutes.

It comes as a hazardous surf warning has been issued for Sunshine Coast Waters for Monday and Tuesday.

The Bureau of Meteorology has urged people to "stay home and stay safe".

"It is going to be a bit of wild couple of days for some parts of the state," meteorologist Michael Gray said.

Localised falls of up to 250mm have been forecast for the southern Queensland coastline.

Originally published as 35-minute delays, 15km gridlock: Wild weather sparks Easter exodus

More Stories

editors picks traffic weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        One new coronavirus case in Queensland

        Premium Content One new coronavirus case in Queensland

        News While there are now 72 active cases in Queensland, health authorities are confident they have the southeast's two clusters under control.

        Rainy Easter to develop into wet week for Ipswich

        Premium Content Rainy Easter to develop into wet week for Ipswich

        Weather The BOM says temperatures would stay lower than average as showers persist

        Woman hospitalised after car smash into pole

        Premium Content Woman hospitalised after car smash into pole

        News A woman was hurt in a single-car crash on the Warrego Highway

        Barty’s blunt smack down of No. 1 haters

        Barty’s blunt smack down of No. 1 haters

        Sport Ash Barty has delivered a stern message to her critics