How to claim a $330 power bill discount

FANCY a $330 electricity bill discount?

The deadline for eligible Ipswich residents to apply for a new electricity rebate of up to $330 has been extended until December 31.

The rebates are available for residents with a Commonwealth Health Care Card.

Ipswich West MP Jim Madden said the extension meant about 157,000 Queenslanders were eligible for the rebates which were back-dated to January 1.

"This is fantastic news for greater Ipswich and Somerset residents, it means eligible customers that apply between now and December 31 will receive their assistance back-dated to 1 January 2017," Mr Madden said.

"The Palaszczuk Government concession of around $330 per year will go a long way in helping vulnerable families with electricity costs.

"I encourage any of these eligible customers who haven't already applied to jump on the phone and contact your electricity retailer before December, 31 2017 to start receiving this assistance."

Mr Madden said the electricity concession did not end on December 31.

"If you apply after this date the concession will be paid from the date of application," he said.

The Queensland Government has also reformed the Home Energy Emergency Assistance Scheme (HEEAS) to make it easier for households to access the scheme.

"HEEAS helps low-income households who are in short-term financial difficulty because of unexpected, emergency expenses to get back on their feet through a one-off payment of up to $720 towards their energy account," Mr Madden said.

"The HEEAS application form has been simplified and shortened, and is now able to be provided electronically for customers if they wish."