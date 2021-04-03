Football captain dies

English football has been rocked by the sudden death of a club’s captain less than a week after his last game, triggering emotional scenes.

Yeovil Town fans have paid their respects to their late captain Lee Collins as emotional tributes poured in from across the UK on Saturday (AEDT).

The 32-year-old was found dead on Thursday after police responded to a report of a sudden death.

Collins' body was discovered at a house in West Coker, in the south west of England, less than a week after his last game for his club, where he sat on the bench the entire game.

Police are not treating Collins' death as suspicious after officers were called to an address in West Coker, The Sun reports.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset police said: "Officers attended a report of a sudden death at an address in High Street, West Coker yesterday evening at about 5pm.

"Sadly, the body of a 32-year-old man was located.

"His death is not being treated as suspicious and has been referred to the coroner. His family have been informed and our thoughts are with them."

Yeovil postponed their fifth-tier National League fixture against Altrincham that was scheduled to take place on Good Friday.

Meanwhile all other fixtures taking place in the National League will hold a minute's silence before kick-off to mark their respect for Collins.

A spokesperson for the league said: "The National League is deeply saddened by the tragic news of the passing of Yeovil Town club captain Lee Collins.

"Our prayers and thoughts are with his family at this time.

"As a mark of respect, a pre-match minute silence will take place at each National League match this weekend."

Collins had featured eight times for the Conference club this season - last taking the field in a 1-0 defeat to Stockport in early February.

His death triggered incredible scenes of fans laying tributes outside the club's Huish Park stadium and club's holding minutes of silence before matches.

The centre-back started his career with Wolves, coming through their youth system before making his debut in 2007.

He spent two years there, and was twice loaned out, firstly to Hereford United and then Port Vale before he left permanently.

Collins then spent three years at Port Vale, with one season on loan to Barnsley, before he signed for them in 2012.

But he only spent one term at Barnsley, having also been loaned out to Shrewsbury the year he signed.

