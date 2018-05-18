320km/h Daihatsu Mira jet car is 'silky smooth to drive'

WHO hasn't dreamt of putting a jet engine in a car?

Most of us have at some point, but David Nicotra decided to actually do it, and you can see the result of his work at the Ipswich Show when he brings his jet car to entertain the crowds.

David got the idea almost 20 years ago when he saw some jet cars at a show at Eastern Creek.

Fortunately, he has had training as a motor mechanic so he got busy.

"At the time I was actually working as a flight attendant, and built it in my spare time," Mr Nicotra said. "All up it took two years to put the jet engine into my Daihatsu Mira. It's a 2600 horsepower jet engine and believe it or not I got it on eBay from France ... you can get anything on eBay!"

David will be doing lots of things in the arena to show off the jet, and you can expect lots of noise, speed and some amazing demonstrations.

Ipswich Show 2018

"I normally wear earplugs and a helmet when inside the car. Believe it or not, it is actually silky smooth to drive, but a bit windy," Mr Nicotra said.

"I've had the car up to 320km/h at Bundaberg Air Show, it was very smooth.

"It's not actually being driven through the wheels, it's more like the car is being pushed by the jet ...the same feeling you get when on a plane during take-off."

jet car

David has been doing this show for over 15 years now and still gets a kick out of it.

"When kids see this car it makes everything worthwhile, that's priceless," he said.

"Kids come up and look at the car and they love it. I've been doing this so long but and you never get sick of making kids smile!"