Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ashleigh Howarth and Karen McCoombes promote The Queensland Times Adopt a Family Appeal.
Ashleigh Howarth and Karen McCoombes promote The Queensland Times Adopt a Family Appeal.
News

32 families need your help as appeal wraps up

Ashleigh Howarth
, ashleigh.howarth@qtcn.com.au
28th Nov 2019 12:00 PM

THE overwhelming support from local businesses, schools and community groups to help the Queensland Times' Christmas appeal has resulted in 218 families being 'adopted'.

With just over a week until the appeal finishes, Adopt-A-Family coordinator Karen McCoombes is hoping more businesses and individuals will come on board to 'adopt' the final 32 families before the appeal wraps up on December 6.

"There has been such an overwhelming response to the appeal which just shows how generous the people of Ipswich really are," Ms McCoombes said.

"I am extremely grateful to every single person that has called or emailed to inquire about the appeal.

"I am also thankful to the many generous businesses, schools and community groups that have generously adopted multiple families.

"I am both hopeful that we can have these remaining families adopted by the time the appeal finishes in December."

All hampers will need to be delivered to the individual charities on your information sheet between December 9-13. They will then be delivered to the families in time for the festive season.

A full list of families that need your assistance is included and is updated every day. It is best to talk to Karen directly regarding the remaining families as some might be adopted throughout the day.

Phone Karen McCoombes on 3817 1786 or email aaf@qt.com.au if you are able to help.

More Stories

Ipswich Advertiser

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Springfield student fights off burglar during break-in

        premium_icon Springfield student fights off burglar during break-in

        News A student has told how he only wearing a towel when he confronted burglars. He struggled with one of them - and then the thief asked his mate for a knife.

        • 28th Nov 2019 11:45 AM
        Patients treated on scene following two-vehicle accident

        premium_icon Patients treated on scene following two-vehicle accident

        News Patients were treated at the scene of a two-vehicle accident in the Lockyer...

        • 28th Nov 2019 11:00 AM
        Hospital generously helps 18 needy families through appeal

        premium_icon Hospital generously helps 18 needy families through appeal

        News A number of vulnerable families are set to receive hampers full of food and...

        • 28th Nov 2019 11:00 AM
        Fire-ravaged highway re-opens, with speed limit changes

        Fire-ravaged highway re-opens, with speed limit changes

        News Transport and Main Roads have announced the Gap is safe for drivers to return.