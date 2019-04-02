31 medals: Ipswich athletes share in terrific state effort

Ipswich athlete Hallam Cooper (right) came third in the under-11 triple jump at the LAQ state championships.

Ipswich athlete Hallam Cooper (right) came third in the under-11 triple jump at the LAQ state championships.

THE powerhouse Ipswich team won 31 medals at the recent Little Athletics Queensland State Championships in Townsville.

The team's impressive medal haul featured six gold, 14 silver and 11 bronze.

Ipswich centre duo Charlize Goody and Laylani Va'ai were selected to represent Queensland at the Little Athletics Australia National Championships from April 27-28.

Charlize was chosen to compete in the under-13 shot put, discus and javelin.

She won a silver in the javelin and bronze in the shot put at the state titles.

Laylani Va'ai was selected as an under-15 heptathlete.

Other Ipswich Little Athletics Centre medal winners were:

Jordan Reid: Silver in U9 Girls 700m walk; bronze in U9 shot put.

Kane Mathewson: Gold in U9/10 Boys Multi Class 100m, 200m and 400m; silver in U9/10 Boys Multi Class discus and shot put.

Briella Gray: Bronze in U10 Girls 70m.

Dakota Wenzel-Stephan: Silver in U11 Girls 100m and 200m.

Under-16 competitor Nicholas Egberts collected a gold in the 1500m and silver in the 800 at the LAQ State Championships in Townsville.

Tiana Parsons: Gold in U11 Girls 800m and silver in U11 1500m.

Hemi Rakuita: Silver in U11 Boys 400m.

Hallam Cooper: Bronze in U11 Boys triple jump.

Rylee Novinetz: Silver in U12 Girls 1500m.

Emily Little: Bronze in U12 Girls high jump.

Kate Brent: Silver in U12 Girls 60mH.

Hayley Condon: Bronze in U12 Girls shot put.

Chayse Russell: Bronze in U12 Boys 1500m.

Toby Stolberg: Bronze in U13 Girls high jump.

Ipswich athlete Camryn Novinetz won a state titles gold medal in the under-16 1500m walk.

Camryn Novinetz: Gold in U16 Girls 1500m walk; silver in U16 1500m; bronze in U16 800m.

Nicholas Egberts: Gold in U16 Boys 1500m and silver in U16 800m.

Haley Webber: Silver in U17 Girls 200m and 100m; bronze in U17 long jump.

Ebony Moulder-Shard: Bronze in U17 Girls high jump.