$30m building marks beginning of new Maroochydore City

Foundation Place is a $30 million cutting-edge commercial premises and the first building to emerge in the core commercial area of Maroochydore City.

Foundation Place is a $30 million cutting-edge commercial premises and the first building to emerge in the core commercial area of Maroochydore City. Contributed

THE SUNSHINE Coast's new central business district is under way, with the first sod turning to be held today at its landmark commercial building Foundation Place.

The $30 million cutting-edge building is the first to emerge in the core commercial area of Maroochydore City.

The project is being delivered by local experienced developer Evans Long in what will become the new heart of the Coast.

Evans Long partner Matt Evans said it was rewarding to see the project reach this point.

"In delivering Foundation Place we are achieving a lot of firsts, and the entire Evans Long team are proud to witness the sod-turning of this innovative building take place today," Mr Evans said.

Carrying serious eco-credentials, Foundation Place is the first privately-owned building on the Coast to sign an agreement to achieve a 5-star rating under the National Australian Built Environment Rating System.

In keeping with the ethos of SunCentral, environmentally sustainable features include the Coast's first green wall, solar panels, energy-efficient air conditioning and lighting and the smart use of natural light and ventilation.

"Foundation Place is aptly named as this cutting-edge building is going to set the tone for what is to come in the new Maroochydore City Centre," Mr Evans said.

Mayor Mark Jamieson said the sod turning represented an exciting milestone for the new Maroochydore City.

"It is truly rewarding to be part of the commencement of construction for the first commercial building to come out of the ground in what will be Australia's most contemporary, sustainable and connected city," Cr Jamieson said.

"I cannot think of a better way to embark on the journey than with a landmark building that represents the values and principles behind the new CBD - innovation, sustainability and world-leading."

The Maroochydore City Centre has been designed for the 21st Century, breaking new ground with its extensive use of smart technology to create a cleaner, greener, more liveable and dynamic city centre.

Mr Evans said as the city centre's first commercial offering, Foundation Place was set to achieve a new level of office and retail accommodation not seen before on the Coast.

"With eight levels overlooking the CBD's Urban Square - which is all that separates this development from the new Sunshine Coast Council City Hall which will be home to more than 600 council employees - Foundation Place is perfectly positioned for forward-thinking businesses who desire modern facilities, convenience and to be one of the first to take advantage of the new CBD," he said.

Foundation Place is expected to be open for business in mid-2020.