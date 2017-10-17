30k crimes: What Ipswich has already put up with this year

CLOSE to 30,000 crimes were committed in Ipswich in the past year.

Among the most alarming crime spikes were identify fraud crimes which more than doubled in the past 12 months while credit card fraud increased more than 17%.

Home burglaries and car thefts were among the most prevalent crimes, while break ins at shops and other properties reduced on the previous 12 months.

It's a 14% increase on the 2015/16 Queensland Police Statistical review which represents a comprehensive insight into the level and nature of crime reported for each police district throughout Queensland.

When adjusted for population growth, the overall crime rate of offences against the person over the past 10 years decreased by 20% and offences against property decreased by 12.2%.

In 2016/17, unlawful use of motor vehicles increased by 17.4% and unlawful entry into houses increased by 0.5%, while unlawful entry into shops decreased by 14.8% and unlawful entry into other premises decreased by 6.7%.

Ipswich District Officer Superintendent Brian Huxley said the community should be vigilant with the security to their houses, vehicles and other property items, with the rate of offences against property increasing by 11.6% in the past year.

"A lot of break-ins and property thefts are opportunistic and are preventable," Supt Huxley said.

"We urge the community to use all available security options on their property to prevent opportunistic thefts as a result of unlocked or unsecured property. To assist in the prevention of stealing from vehicle offences, the community are encouraged to lock their vehicles no matter where they are.

"In addition to proactive and intelligence-led patrols, police will continue with proactive policing and community programs, such as the myPolice Ipswich blog, community forums and the community policing board."

There are 10 active Neighbourhood Watch groups joining the crime fight in Ipswich. The Riverview Neighbourhood Watch ground will celebrate 30 years next year and Redbank Plains is will launch on November 20.

Ipswich crime rates

Fraud offences increased 8.1%

Cheque fraud decreased 79.8%

Computer fraud increased 10%

Credit card fraud increased 17.6%

Identity fraud increased by 50.2% and other fraud increased by 0.3%