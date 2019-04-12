Menu
WENDY LENTINI who was found guilty by Jury in the Ipswich District Court of a $300,000 insurance fraud. Photo: Contributed
$300K fraudster won't serve more time for Centrelink scam

Ross Irby
12th Apr 2019 5:13 PM
ALREADY convicted and jailed for her $300,000 insurance fraud, a Mount Tarampa woman this week found out she will not serve more jail time for fraud involving Centrelink.

Wendy Lentini, 57, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to falsely claiming a disability benefit of $36,279 between May 2012 and June 2015.

She appeared earlier this week before Ipswich Magistrates Court from jail via video-link to plead guilty.

Her sentence was adjourned by magistrate Tracy Mossop to consider all facts and material put before the court.

The court heard Lentini had only repaid Centrelink $4314.44 of the total amount.

The Federal prosecution case unsuccessfully sought that Lentini receive additional jail time. When the matter returned to the Magistrates Court on Thursday, Lentini received a Reparation Order to repay the $36,279.

She was also placed on a $5000 good behaviour bond for three years.

Lentini was found guilty by a jury of the $300,000 insurance fraud following a trial in March last year.

Sentenced to five years' jail, and suspended after she serve 18 months, Lentini will likely be released from jail on August 26.

