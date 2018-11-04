3000 workers needed before Christmas

UP TO 3000 workers are needed ahead of Christmas to help Australia Post send parcels and cards around the nation.

Australia Post is gearing up for its biggest Christmas ever, aiming to recruit a record number of additional workers - expected to be close to 3,000 - for peak season operations and launching weekend deliveries in metropolitan areas from this weekend.

With total online purchases topping more than $21 billion for the first time ever this year, Australia Post is preparing for the online shopping boom to continue with unprecedented peak period and Christmas parcel volumes - with on average one million parcels to be delivered every day.

Australia Post Group Chief Operating Officer Bob Black said it would be all hands on deck to make this Christmas a success.

"This recruitment drive is the biggest of its kind in our history and we're on track to hire 2,000 Christmas casuals before December. This will put us in a good position for a record-breaking Christmas ahead," Mr Black said.

"We are also recruiting 800 new fixed-term roles including truck and van drivers, and additional people to serve customers in our Post Offices and contact centres."

Last year Australia Post delivered 37 million parcels in December and Mr Black said parcel processing facilities had been upgraded across the country in preparation for the Christmas rush.

"We are investing $300 million into new parcel processing technology and machinery across Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, enabling us to process an additional 35,000 parcels and Express Post items an hour," he said.

"We want to give our customers more delivery choices, on all their online purchases ahead of Christmas. From this Saturday we will start delivering on weekends in metro areas, right up to Christmas, and Post Offices will soon begin extended trading.

"Improvements in parcel tracking and our suite of delivery choices, including parcel redirections and our free 24/7 parcel lockers provide customers convenience around the clock.

"Our people work really hard all year round, and take special pride in being able to offer our customers flexibility and peace of mind knowing all their Christmas purchases will arrive safely and on-time."

To see the full list of vacancies available at Australia Post, visit www.auspost.com.au/jobs.