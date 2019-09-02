$300 fine: secret to good night of sleep ends in court case

SMOKING marijuana may have helped Jenna Roberts sleep soundly but getting caught with a bong has turned into a nightmare of its own.

The 29-year-old Gatton woman appeared in the Gatton Magistrates Court today with a single charge of possessing utensils relating to drug use.

Police searched Roberts' home on August 14, and found a bong made from a plastic water bottle with drug residue on it.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Molinaro told Magistrate Robbie Davies that Roberts had admitted to police the water pipe was hers.

"She said she used it to smoke weed the previous evening as it helped her sleep and stopped her having nightmares,” Sgt Molinaro said.

The court heard Roberts had a criminal history, including other drug matters.

"I know this matter is more of a minor matter,” Sgt Molinaro said.

"However (in July 2017) she was convicted and sentenced to a six month prison order for possessing utensils and possession of drugs and she was given parole on that particular day.”

Roberts was fined $300, her conviction was recorded and the bong was forfeited to the crown.