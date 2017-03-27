300 dishes for your tastebuds

YOU'LL LOVE IT: Minh and Xian Nguyen serve up yum cha delights at 7 Palace Yum Cha at Inala Plaza.

WITH close to 300 dishes on their menu, Inala's newest yum cha restaurant is plating up a wide variety of authentic Asian cuisines for the multicultural suburb.

The 7 Palace Yum Cha Daily Seafood Restaurant features more than 70 deep fried or steamed yum cha delicacies as well as more than 200 dishes including seafood and barbecued meats, rice and more in their general dining menu.

All the meals are prepared by chefs who are originally from Hong Kong, and who use locally sourced meat and fresh produce from businesses located within the Inala region. They also barbecue and prepare all their meals fresh on site.

Manager Bobby Tran believes this is one of the biggest yum cha premises in the region.

"We can cater for up to 250 people,” Mr Tran said.

"We can cater for functions such as weddings, birthday parties and celebrations.

"We have lots on the menu which is sure to cater for everyone.

"With a wide variety on the menu, we serve up Chinese, Vietnamese, Malaysian, Indian, seafood and more because Inala is a very multicultural area.

"We are also fully licensed.”

Mr Tran said he was very proud the restaurant had hired two authentic chefs who know how to prepare top notch meals.

"They were originally in Sunnybank but we spent a lot of money to make sure they came to work in our restaurant,” he said.

"So everything is very tasty and authentic.”

In addition to lunch and dinner, the restaurant also creates a party atmosphere one night a week for residents to enjoy.

"Every Tuesday night we have free karaoke with a DJ and a dance floor,” Mr Tran said.

"It's a mixture of English and Asian songs.”

7 Palace Yum Cha Daily Seafood Restaurant is located in the Inala Plaza and are open from 9am-3pm and 5pm to late.