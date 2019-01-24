Ultimate party list: 30 ways to celebrate Australia Day

1 THE top carpark at Redbank Plaza will be transformed for the Urbane Markets Ipswich from 4-6pm on Australia Day. This free family-fun evening will feature a range stalls selling different cuisines, dessert and drinks, with something to please all foodies. There will be prizes for the best dressed and a sausage dog race. For more information, search Urbane Markets Ipswich on Facebook.

2 THERE will be a stack of free activities for kids to enjoy from noon until late at Brothers Leagues Club. There will be a Fortnite jumping castle, soccer darts, sumo suits, fairy floss, face painting, snow cones and a free sausage sizzle. Inside the club there will be live entertainment, including some of the biggest Australian hits being performed live from 8pm. For more information, log onto www.brothersipwich.com.au.

3 IF you are out doing a little shopping on Australia Day, stop by Cash Converters on Lowry St, North Ipswich from 9am-1pm for a snag. They will also be having a 26 per cent off sale in store.

4 FALVEY'S Grand Hotel at Yamanto will celebrate Australia Day over three big days. On Friday, January 25, DJ Get Funked will be performing from 9pm-2am. There will be Pigs and Pints on Saturday with pig on the spit from noon-8pm and performances by Bud Beckett from 3-7pm. DJ Get Funked returns on Sunday to round off the weekend.

5 THERE will be lots of live music and restaurant specials to keep you partying over the weekend at Pig 'N' Whistle Redbank Plains. Check their Facebook page for more information.

6 THERE will be lots of Aussie Day food and drink specials, games, raffles, lucky door prizes and live entertainment from 10am on January 26 at CSI - Club Services Ipswich. Matti Biskit will be performing from 1pm and the Steven Michael Duo from 6.30pm.

7 CELEBRATE our great nation with three days of entertainment at the Orion Hotel from January 26-28. Saturday features Aussie Rock Band, Sunday, the Hottest 100 Party, and Monday is the public holiday recovery day. Search their Facebook page for more details.

8 COME along dressed in your best Aussie clobber and rock along with the Massive Fergusons at the RoyalMail Goodna from 3.30-7pm on Australia Day.

9 KIDS will enjoy meeting some new reptile friends at the Redbank Plains Tavern. There will also be crab and cockroach races, thong toss competitions and more. All the fun will be held from 10am-10pm on January 25-27.

10 THERE will be plenty of live music, beer pong and a free kanga barbecue on the deck at the Raceview Hotel from 10am-11.59pm on Australia Day.

11 FOUR piece band TOMB will entertain the crowd when they perform at the old Purga School on Middle Rd, Purga on January 26. They take to the stage at 5pm.. For more information, including ticket purchase, search the Wanderin' Westsies Social Club on Facebook. Proceeds from the day will go towards Lupus Foundation, Queensland.

12 SEE how many lamingtons you can munch on during the lamington eating competition, or join in on the sack races at the Springlake Hotel. There will also be face painting for the kids, a balloon artist, raffles, meat tray raffles, a Aussie barbecue and more. All the fun will be held on January 26.

13 THERE will be rides, side shows and food trucks galore at the Greater Springfield Fun Fair on Tournament Dr, Brookwater. All the fun begins at 5pm and the night will conclude with a fireworks display at 9pm. Rides are $5, or unlimited armband rides are $25 for the night.

14 A AUSSIE barbecue will be held in the Alehouse at the Yamanto Tavern, and there will be plenty of activities and games on our national day.

15 THE Racehorse Hotel will be celebrating Australia Day with three big days of fun. There will be a performance by the Come on Aussie tribute band, a Bogan Bash, with prizes for the best dressed, and the INEXCESS Tribute Show. See their Facebook page for more details.

16 FROM 11am at the Prince Alfred Hotel there will be a big Aussie barbecue and live music from B*Rocked on Australia Day.

17 SHANE Conroy will be performing live from 8.30pm at Simon's Tavern in Boonah for their Australia Day Eve party. Patrons will have the chance to win plenty of prizes from the raffles and there will also be meat trays up for grabs and a Australia Day barbecue.

18 DANCE along to hits from a number of iconic bands and singers such as AC/DC, Pink, Katy Perry, Pat Benatar and more from 1-5pm on Australia Day at the Fassifern Sports Club in Boonah.

19 SIT back and enjoy a night of great music and entertainment by Sue Reiser at The Royal Hotel Harrisville. She will be taking to the stage at 6.30pm on Australia Day.

20 ENJOY an afternoon of great food and fellowship at Moogerah Dam on Monday, January 28, for the Fassifern Salvos Australia Day Barbecue. The barbie starts at 4pm and people are asked to bring a salad and dessert to share on the day.

21 SUMMER Land Camel Farm will be hosting Aussie races, games, competitions and bush poetry for their Australia Day fun day, which will be held from 9am-3pm. Visitors will also have the opportunity to take a farm tour and ride a camel (you need to book online on their website).

22 COOL off with free entry to pools at Bundamba Swim Centre, Georgie Conway Leichhardt Community Swim Centre, Goodna Aquatic Centre and Rosewood Swim Centre from 10am-4pm on Australia Day. There will also be lucky door prizes and sausage sizzle at all pools.

23 A NUMBER of beer and cider exhibitors, food vendors and live music will feature at the Southwest Beer Fest at the Clifford Park Racecourse in Toowoomba on Saturday, January 26 at this Australia Day event in Toowoomba.

24 AUSTRALIA Day coincides with the first birthday celebration of Ungermann Brothers. Visitors will be able to taste their exclusive creation, a lamington choc top, as well as have their face painted. Ben Ungermann will be there in store to meet with the crowd.

25 CHARLIE'S Bar and Kitchen will be looking for Ipswich's best mullet. There will be a competition, live music, Aussie games on the deck and raffles. All the fun begins at 12pm on Australia Day, with live music from 4pm and a DJ from 8pm.

26 RESIDENTS are invited to head down to the Somerset Civic Centre in Esk for the Australia Day Awards ceremony. In addition to recognising the contributions made to the community, five new citizens will also be officially recognised as Australians. Doors open at 8am and the ceremony starts at 9am.

27 SOMERSET residents can enjoy free entry to each of the pools on Australia Day at Lowood, Kilcoy, Toogoolawah and Esk between 10am-5pm. Each pool will have various games, activities, prizes on offer and giant inflatables.

28 THERE will be fun for the whole family at the Grand Hotel Esk. From noon-2pm there will be face painting, at 2.30pm there will be red claw races, a petting farm from 3-5pm, the draw to win a ride on mower at 3.30pm, a chook race at 4.30pm to determine the fastest chicken in Esk, a pie race at 5pm and Pete the Plumber will be performing from 7-10pm.

29 ROBELLE Domain at Springfield will host their Australia Day Fiesta on January 26 from 4-8pm. There will be a singing competition, sausage sizzle, the Loan Market Twenty-20 cricket game and fireworks.

30 IPSWICH Jets Leagues Club will be hosting an array or raffles on Australia Day, including giving away Aussie hampers. There will also be live entertainment with the Luke Melhop Duo performing from 7.30pm till late.