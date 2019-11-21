$30 ‘underboob’ bikini everyone’s wearing
Nothing whets your appetite for summer more than a super cute cossie with a bargain price tag.
And while Kmart has been keeping budget-conscious shoppers covered with its $12 range of bikini tops and bottoms, another Australian brand has just stepped up to the swimwear-filled plate.
Glassons recently dropped a $30 two-piece that is proving very popular on Instagram, with heaps of bikini-clad snaps shared by its delighted wearers.
Featuring a block bandeau-style top with thin straps, the swimmers flash a racy amount of underboob, a trend that has been dominating swimwear this year.
Its bottoms are equally as risque, sitting high on the hips in a trendy V-cut.
The ribbed two-piece is part of the brand's "bikini separates" range, that sells for $19.99 individually, or you can buy two for $30 as part of a special deal.
"Bikinis are like fries … you can't just have one," one Instagram user wrote alongside a photo of herself rocking the design in a khaki colour.
"I love those bikinis," one person responded.
"Such a bargain," another said.
One woman credited the bikini for being the first one she felt "comfortable" in after giving birth, sharing a selfie of herself wearing a black one.
rant* Never thought I'd see the day I'd feel comfortable in a bikini especially after having kids, 6months later I've still gotta mum tum and plenty of stretch marks you carnt quite see in this picture but they're there. . •Since having my son my mental health has taken over incredibly the last few months and I've never been able bring myself to talk about it, I'm a bottle it up and pretend its not there kinda girl lol, postnatal depression is legit and unfortunately it gets the best of us. my anxiety is still through the roof but medication is slowly helping me get there. I'm not quite 100% but any progress is still progress 👍. . • As women we forget how amazing our bodies truly are. We go through alot when we bring new life into the world, and I think we owe it to ourselves to be kind and learn to love the new us just as much as we love our babies. . To any mums out here facing the same battle, I swear it doesn't last forever it does get better have faith. And to our friends and family who have been there through our rough patches we love you all.😘 . . . . . . . . . . #inkedgirls #tatts #dreadstyles #dreadlocklifestlye #dreadsworld #bikini #glassons #cute #fashion #mentalhealth #postnatal #progress #bestlife #love #bodypositivity #mumbod #instagood #ootd #potd #dreadstagram #rants #igdaily #dreadstyle
A Glassons spokesperson told news.com.au the swimmers were proving popular and stock was flying off the shelves.
"The sports style swim has been popular with Glassons' customers both in-store and online, with the style coming in tangerine oranges, olive green and natural tones," they said.
"Glassons' two for $30 swim allows our customers to mix and match styles throughout the season to create new swim looks."
THE UNDERBOOB BIKINI TREND
Bikinis have been gradually getting skimpier throughout 2019, with the "underboob" even infiltrating September's New York Fashion Week where models hit the runway in extremely high-cut swimsuits.
