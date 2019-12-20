30 of Ipswich's dumbest drink drivers

From using meth to manage back pain and jumping behind the wheel to ramping a ute through the front of a house, here are 30 cases of drink driving from the past year.

WATCH: Blotto granny's foul-mouthed rant behind the wheel

70 year-old Bernadette Tanks (left) leaves Ipswich Court. Ross Irby

DRUNK and zipping in and out of motorway traffic a 70-year-old grandmother eventually came to a stop when she crashed into a car.



Things went from bad to worse moments later, when the woman who was four times the legal alcohol limit accidentally side-swiped a parked car as she attempted to move out of the way.



The misadventures of Bernadette Tanks were captured on her own dash cam, which proved a useful tool for investigating police.



Tanks gave an alcohol reading of 0.210, which added to a history of drink driving offences, Ipswich Magistrates Court was told.

Read the full story here.

Drunk truckie kicks her way out of rolled Audi

Drink driver Melissa Kerr had to kick her way out of a wrecked Audi after it flipped. Her alcohol level was 0.167. Ross Irby

DRIVER Melissa Kerr had to kick her way out of her overturned Audi A1 after it flipped onto its roof.

Kerr crashed while driving when she was more than three times the legal alcohol limit - with a blood alcohol level of 0.167.

When dealing with her drink-driving crime, Ipswich Magistrate David Shepherd said people were sickened at the deaths and horrible injuries on our roads.

Read the full story here.

Burnouts and 10 beers see job, fiance and car up in smoke

BURNOUT BLUES: His smoking burnouts cost John Daly his fiancé, his car, and his job. Ross Irby

A TRIPLE whammy has hit hard on the life of a drink driver busted doing smoking driveway burnouts that angered his fiancé.

She called police saying that the smoke was so thick that night she couldn't see his car, an Ipswich court heard.

What began as a simple fun night out with work mates ended disastrously for errant driver John Daly - losing his fiancé, his car, and his job.

John Daniel Daly, 37, from Booval pleaded guilty before Ipswich Magistrates Court dangerous operation of a motor vehicle when adversely affected by an intoxicating substance, a domestic violence offence, and drink driving at 1.40am on December 1, 2018.

Read the full story here.

Out of control driver goes for cop's taser

POLE BINGLE: Triton ute crash driver Anthony Martin tried to grab a cop's taser. He leaves an Ipswich court on March 2, 2019. Ross Irby

A VOLATILE driver who crashed into a pole then scuffled with a witness before trying to grab a police officer's taser.

Going before Ipswich Magistrates Court, Anthony Leonard Martin, 28, from Coominya, pleaded guilty to drink driving with a reading of 0.097 at Bundamba on January 9; and obstructing police.

Prosecutor, Senior Constable Dave Shelton said police were called at 10pm to Nelson St, where a Mitsubishi Triton ute hit a power pole.

When officers arrived, they saw two males fighting on the footpath, with Martin being held down by the other male.

Read the full story.

V8 virgin loses it inside school zone

FUNERAL BLUES: Driver Tony Hicks crashed his brother's V8 Commodore after a few drinks following his nan's funeral. Ross Irby

A GRIEVING grandson lost control of his brother's V8 Holden Commodore when he "booted it" following some post-funeral drinks.

For Tony Hicks, the sad occasion of his grandmother's funeral was compounded when he wound up in trouble with the law.

The crash landed him three charges for traffic offences.

Hicks later told police it was the first time he'd driven a V8.

Tradie, dad, claims using meth was for back pain

A TRADIE caught driving his children to school when disqualified and with the drug ice in his system told the court it was "a complete stuff up".

Paul Bjarne Micheelsen, 39, from Redbank Plains, was sentenced to complete an 18-month probation order and his licence was disqualified for three years when he pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving (methylamphetamine); and driving when disqualified by court order in Redbank Plains at 9am on August 14.

The court was told that the carpenter had been self-medicating for severe back pain after suffering back injuries in a motorcycle crash.

Read the full story here.

Drunk driver's rude awakening for home owner

George Chong Nee leaves court after admitting to drink driving. Ross Irby

IT was 1.15am on a Sunday when a woman was rudely awoken by the sound of a ute crashing into her house.

When police arrived at the scene they found drunken driver George Chong Nee.

Uninjured, he was breath tested and gave an alcohol reading of .206 - four times the legal limit.

Hours earlier he had attended a Catholic church mass, before drinking with some mates, fellow pool players.

Redbank Plains resident Phoebe Morgan in what used to be her unit after a car crashed into it in the early hours of Sunday morning. Rob Williams

Ipswich Magistrate Virginia Sturgess told Chong Nee the crash must have been frightening for the residents of the Redbank Plains house.

George Chong Nee, 48, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle when adversely affected by an intoxicating substance; and driving under the influence of alcohol in Laurel Street, Redbank Plains, at 1.15am on September 30, 2018.

Read the full story.

Blue ends up with drunken drive with car full of mates

AN IPSWICH court has heard how a fight at a hotel apparently triggered a group of friends to pack themselves inside a car and flee.

Police patrolling the area spotted the car about 2am and saw one woman being nursed on the lap of a male passenger.

She was not wearing a seatbelt, and police charged the driver Christopher Mortensen with two traffic offences.

Appearing in Ipswich Magistrates Court Christopher William Mortensen, 25, from Goodna, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Springfield Central on October 13; and failing to ensure a passenger wore a seatbelt.

Read the full story here.

Mum blames lack of public transport for illegal driving

ONE Laidley family has decided to move house after coming to accept the terms that come with a court-ordered driving disqualification.

After she was disqualified from driving for three months for a previous offence, Kim Eustace, 38, didn't let the lack of public transport stand between her children and their schooling.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard that Eustace was caught behind the wheel on Patrick St, Laidley, by police while driving her children to school.

A licence check revealed Eustace was not supposed to be driving.

Read the full story here.

Smokes run undone by 'five schooners of bitter'

SMOKES RUN: Suspended driver Colin Landers was caught booze driving on his way to buy cigarettes. Ross Irby

SUSPENDED driver Colin Landers was bagged by police driving illegally, and boozed behind the wheel, while on a run to the shop to buy his smokes.

An Ipswich court heard Landers was nearly three times the legal alcohol limit and blamed his loss of licence on an unpaid $8000 debt owed to the State Penalties Enforcement Registry (SPER).

Prosecutor, Senior Constable Carl Spargo said it was 5.50pm on September 9 last year when police intercepted a Nissan dual-cab ute at Booval.

Its driver, Landers, said he didn't have a licence because he owed $8000 to SPER and couldn't afford to make any payments.

Read the full story here.

Rum, sleeping pills and knife a bad mix for pub regular

Daniel Hinchy leaves Ipswich Magistrates Court after admitting to creating a disturbance at a Fernvale pub. Ross Irby

DANIEL Hinchy was a regular at the Brisbane Valley Tavern until a recent booze-fuelled episode.

A mix of rum and sleeping pills may have been a factor.

Prosecutor, Sergeant Paul Caldwell told an Ipswich court the tavern manager tried to peacefully remove Hinchy at 7.35pm after he was verbally abusive to staff and patrons.

The bar supervisor, who had a good rapport with the usually peaceful regular, stepped in to guide an argumentative Hinchy to the door. It took three attempts, all of which were caught on CCTV.

Hinchy walked to a white Isuzu ute and got inside, only to return to the smoking area and stand near a group of patrons.

Read the full story here.

Disqualfied driver and chronic drink driver blows .324

A DISQUALIFIED driver who slammed into an oncoming truck in front of police was later confirmed to be a whopping six times the legal alcohol limit.

When the recidivist drink driver went before an Ipswich Magistrate to be sentenced, he was again inexplicably drunk.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard James Joe Ongom appeared before the court with a high alcohol reading that was discovered only after he was sentenced to jail.

Ongom, 36, from Riverview, pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of liquor on September 26, 2018, at Goodna; failing to have proper control of his motor vehicle; and driving when disqualified by a court order.

Read the full story here.

Drunk driver lucky to walk away from rollover

Drunk driver Edward Whyatt had no memory of drinking before his crash. Ross Irby

A MAN who was four times the legal alcohol limit when he crashed and rolled his Toyota motor vehicle, this week told an Ipswich court he had no memory of drinking.

A blood sample taken from Edward Darrell Whyatt after the accident at Tallegalla showed an alcohol reading of 0.207. This is more than four times the legal limit.

His lack of recollection of events leading up to the incident did not impress Ipswich magistrate David Shepherd.

Airing his concern about the dangers to road users Whyatt presented that day, Mr Shepherd noted "the utter stupidity" of this sort of offending.

An apologetic and remorseful Whyatt, 55, from Lowood, pleaded guilty to driving when under the influence of liquour on November 26, 2018.

Read the full story.

Man runs from house to fight car after watching UFC at pub

WATCHING the Ultimate Fighting Championship at the local pub might have inspired one man's barbaric interaction with a stranger's car.

In early November, a woman arrived at her home on Golf Links Drive, Gatton, and as her vehicle pulled up, she noticed a strange man run towards the maroon Camry.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard the man was Stephen Graham, a 30-year-old from Gatton.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Courtney Boss said Graham had emerged from a house on Golf Links Drive.

Read the full story here.

Driver's three high alcohol readings 'a significant concern'

John Henry Chapman, 22, from Brassall, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court. Ross Irby

BOOZY driver John Chapman was five times the legal alcohol limit when he crashed his red Camry into a brick wall.

Police say he "reeked" of alcohol when they arrived at the crash scene.

It was his third drink driving offence with high alcohol readings.

John Henry Chapman, 22, from Brassall, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence (.250) at Marsden on November 23; doing wilful damage at the disused Rosewood Hotel on March 13; two stealing offences (fuel drive-offs); driving unlicensed - repeat offender; receiving tainted goods; and unlawful use of a stolen car at Brassall on October 7.

Read the full story here.

'Metal rods with sharpened ends': Ice user's assault on cops

A MAN charged with a drink driving offence had been homeless and sleeping rough in his car at the time, an Ipswich court heard.

David Chitty had no intention of driving at the time but police charged him because of his level of intoxication.

Prosecutor, Senior Constable Bernard Elmore, said Chitty was "out of it" when police found him in the vehicle.

He was also charged over a separate incident in which he assaulted police.

No facts of his actions to police officers were revealed before the open court.

David Glenn Chitty, 45, from Inala, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to being in charge of a motor vehicle when under the influence at Brookwater on January 10, 2018; and two counts of seriously assaulting police when armed on May 27, 2018 at Aspley.

Read the full story here.

Refugee off road for three years for latest offences

A SUDANESE war refugee busted driving with more than four times the legal alcohol limit after a crash has narrowly avoided jail time.



Ngor Akech-Kuir was caught by police at Redbank Plains driving UIL with an alcohol reading of 0.224.



When he fronted Ipswich Magistrates Court he was sentenced to a suspended jail term, meaning he was allowed to walk free from the hearing.



Akech-Kuir, 23, from Collingwood Park, pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of liquor at Rasmussen Crescent, Redbank Plains on February 24, 2018; driving when disqualified by court order; and driving without due care and attention.

Read the full story here.

Nineteen-year-old mum celebrating birthday pushes night too far

PUB BLUES: Skye Duncan's birthday celebration soured when she and her mates were turfed out of a hotel. Ross Irby

A YOUNG mum celebrating her 19th birthday with mates only to be turfed out of a country pub for their alleged bad behaviour, got a follow-up date with a court magistrate.



Ipswich Magistrates Court heard the manager of the Walloon Hotel called Karana Downs police out to a disturbance on a Saturday night earlier this month.



Officers spoke to Skye Duncan on the street outside, with Duncan saying she had been "thrown out of the hotel for no reason", police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said.



The manager told officers two males and two females had been using offensive language to customers and to people walking past outside, the court heard.

Truckie and father cops huge fine for drink driving

BUSTED after midnight driving at nearly five times the legal alcohol limit landed a truck driver with a big hit to the hip pocket.



Ipswich Magistrates Court heard that the offending driver had been caught drink driving before but his alcohol reading this time was way higher.



Maia Leonard Wirepa, 34, from Flinders View, pleaded guilty to driving when under the influence of liquor (0.232) at West Ipswich on September 28.



Police prosecutor Ricky Tsoi said police intercepted Wirepa driving a truck on Tiger St in West Ipswich at 1.45am.

Read the full story here.

Rum and mobile phone drink driver's undoing

USING a mobile phone at an intersection was one drink driver's undoing as police noticed their lengthy stop.

Justin Andrew Cumner, 44, from Lanefield, pleaded guilty to drink driving (.061) in Rosewood at 9.15pm on September 20.

Cumner was fined $350 and had his licence disqualified two months after an inquiring officer pulled him over for taking his time at an intersection.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo said Cumner told police he had four drank glasses of spiced rum before driving.

Read the full story here.

Drunk Gold Coast mum smashes into pole in rural town

Mother of two Natasha Djerdj pleaded guilty to drink driving after she crashed her car on the Warrego Hwy. Contributed

A DRUNK Gold Coast mum miraculously escaped serious injuries after she crashed her car on the Warrego Highway in March.

But she didn't escape the law.

On March 21, Natasha Djerdj was driving eastbound on the Warrego Highway through Hatton Vale when she lost control of her car and careened across the lanes before crashing into a pole on the wrong side of the road.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Molinaro told Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday that Djerdj, 32, lost control of the car near the Summerholm Rd intersection about 7.30pm.

"(She) crossed into a grass centre medium and collided into a steel fence before continuing onto the westbound lanes of the highway before coming to a stop," Sgt Molinaro said.

Read the full story here.

Boozy driver busted travelling down the middle of the road

BOOZY and behind the wheel of his ute, Justin Kaatz was heading home from out west when he was spotted by police driving in the middle of the road.

The police car swerved. Kaatz kept speeding toward Dalby, drinking beer while he drove, an Ipswich court has heard.

It was 5am, with Kaatz driving a Holden Rodeo ute from St George to his home at Sadliers Crossing.

Justin Wade Kaatz, 40, a quarry worker, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle when adversely affected by an intoxicating substance at Dalby on August 11; driving UIL; disobeying the speed limit; failing to provide a breath sample for analysis; and driving a safe but otherwise defective vehicle.

Read the full story here.

Learner fails booze breath test trying to have a 'good time'

A MOTHER of four caught drink driving while on a suspended learners licence will be disqualified from driving for nine months.

Rahera Te Ata Kahurangi Sharland, 32, from Redbank Plains pleaded guilty to two charges before Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Dave Shelton said at 11.30pm on April 12, police saw a Mitsubishi with its hazard lights on parked in a dangerous place on Brunswick St.

After doing checks, police noticed her learner licence had been suspended due to a build up of demerit points.

Police also conducted a breath test and a reading of 0.106 came back.

Read the full story here.

Woman's second jail term for erratic drink driving suspended

AN Ipswich woman received her second jail sentence for drink driving crimes that feature high alcohol readings.



This time errant driver Wendy Axt was found to be more than four times the legal alcohol limit after police were called by another driver worried at her erratic driving.



Ipswich magistrate Virginia Sturgess was critical of Axt's offending, saying her drink driving must stop before she injures someone.



Wendy Axt, 55, from Mt Crosby pleaded guilty In Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving when under the influence of liquor (.223) at Chuwar on Thursday September 26.

Read the full story here.

25 cans of VB beer lands man in hot water

The magistrate slammed the man for slamming 25 VBs in six hours.

A FOREST Hill man who downed 25 Victoria Bitters beers in just six hours, has been disqualified from driving for seven months.

Magistrate Kay Ryan was astonished to learn Wallace Hooper had consumed that much beer in a single sitting before taking to the wheel.

Hooper, 37, found himself in hot water after he was pulled over by police for a random breath test on Patrick Street in Laidley on June 5.

Read the full story here.

Driver falls asleep at wheel of Hino truck and injures woman

Alex Jensen leaves Ipswich Courthouse with a $2000 fine after a crash at roadworks. Ross Irby

A ROAD worker felt a wind gust as a Hino truck went past the road construction at speed.

Moments later it rear-ended a woman's car.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard how the 3am crash at Haigslea occurred when driver Alex James Colin Jensen fell asleep at the wheel while taking his four workmates home.

It was captured by the dashcam in his company's truck.

Jensen, 23, from Tanah Merah in Logan, pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle on the Warrego Highway at 2.55am on November 1 last year.

The impact when her silver Hyundai sedan was hit injured a 36-year-old woman from Hatton Vale.

The court heard there had been no deliberate intention by Jensen to go over the 40km/h speed restriction at roadworks where men were working.

The dashcam recorded the truck speed at 78km/h increasing to 91km/h before the brakes were harshly applied.

Read the full story here.

Bubble gum fraudster hoon's crash costs $32K

$32K HIT: Dean Leatherby banged his Commodore into a Safe City Camera pole and scored a big damages bill. Ross IRby

A DRIVER'S hoonish antics led to a slide on a wet road that sent his Holden ploughing into a Safe City camera pole that came crashing down, causing $32,000 damage.

The Ipswich driver then left the scene of his crash mess with the rego plates - his damaged car still straddling the crunched pole.

But adding salt to the wounded driver's ego, an Ipswich court has ordered the driver Dean Leatherby to pay the big damages bill.

Witnesses told police they heard the engine of the red Holden Commodore revving loudly at traffic lights before the crash.

Read the full story here.

Police find sleeping driver after pills, wine combine

SLEEP DRIVER: Peter McGrath went to bed but awoke to flashing police lights and found himself driving his car. Ross Irby

A COMBINATION of new sleeping pills and a few wines over dinner was blamed for an Ipswich man driving his car while asleep.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard Peter Joseph McGrath may not have been in control of his actions when he was caught driving while over the alcohol limit on July 1 last year.

The case touched briefly on whether automatism may have been in play - where a person's mind wasn't controlling their actions and they were not aware of what they were doing.

The court heard McGrath's last recollection from that night was having a shower and climbing into bed.

Disqualified driver crashes unregistered bike

A DISQUALIFIED rider and his girlfriend were lucky to escape serious injury when they were involved in a motorcycle crash, an Ipswich court has heard.

James Leader was carrying his girlfriend as a pillion passenger, despite the court hearing he was disqualified from holding a licence and riding an unregistered bike.

Appearing in Ipswich Magistrates Court, James William Leader, 30, from Ripley, pleaded guilty to drink-driving when unlicensed; failing to have proper control of a vehicle at Swanbank on March 17; driving when disqualified by court order; and driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle on Newhill Drive.

Prosecutor Acting Sergeant Courtney Boss said Leader had two recent drink-drive offences and was disqualified for three months. His passenger was admitted to hospital as a result of her injuries.

Read the full story here.

No jail for dad's sixth drink drive 5x over alcohol limit

A DRINK driver caught for the sixth time had an alcohol reading more than five times the legal limit at .269.

And a court magistrate said four of his offences have alcohol readings in excess of .20.

The driver Jasper Clifford Gray, a disability pensioner, had never held a driving licence.

Gray, 47, from Silkstone, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving UIL (.269) in Ipswich on October 25; and driving unlicensed.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said police saw a vehicle being driven erratically at 8.45pm and intercepted the driver.

He said Gray's alcohol reading at .269 was five times the legal alcohol and he'd never held a license.

Gray told officers he was driving because his uncle had died and he wanted to be with family.