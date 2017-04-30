26°
News

The $3 trillion consequence of a war with North Korea

Emma Reynolds, news.com.au | 30th Apr 2017 8:41 AM Updated: 11:28 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IF A North Korea war does become a reality, one unmanageable $3 trillion consequence that hasn't been widely acknowledged threatens to wreak havoc on the world.

The defiant nation launched another missile test today, just hours after stern warnings from Donald Trump that a "major, major conflict" was possible.

The conflict between Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump could unfold in several ways, but it is the 30 million citizens of the hermit state whose fate could trigger a global catastrophe.

A thermonuclear war would be a humanitarian and ecological disaster for the entire region, with radiation causing a nuclear holocaust that tears into South Korea, China, Russia and Japan.

But if conventional weapons are used and the Kim regime collapses (a more likely scenario), we may face an alternative nightmare.

'NO SPACE FOR THE KIMS'

The first consequence would be that the Kims and all those connected with the ruling Workers' Party of Korea would have to flee compatriots angry at years of human rights violations and public executions.

"Secret police and party officials would seek refuge in neighbouring China or Russia," Australian National University researcher Leonid Petrov told news.com.au. "There's no space for the Kim clan in a unified Korea, his brother, cousin, aunts and uncles, they are inseparably connected with the regime and will be prosecuted as criminals.

"Some South American countries might be willing to give refuge to people - Bolivia, Venezuela, Guatemala ... countries that are anti-American might be supportive."

So what will Kim Jong-un's people do without their supreme leader? With a lack of money, food and shelter if the regime collapses, they too may seek refuge in China, Russia and South Korea, but those countries will not necessarily be open to an influx of North Korean refugees.

THE 30 MILLION PERSON PROBLEM

China is already home to an estimated 100,000 North Korean defectors, and is unlikely to want the pressure of more. The Chinese have been concerned about such a scenario for some time, and might reinforce the border with troops, Rand Corporation scientist Andrew Scobell told Foxtrot Alpha.

Others may try to travel from city to city in search of refuge, while others could try to cross into South Korea, although if fighting persists in the DMZ, that would be almost impossible.

The most likely conclusion would be the reunification of Korea, according to Dr Petrov, but this may mean deep economic and social problems.

"The South Korean economy is reaching crisis," he said. "It needs to urgently access cheap resource and labour.

"South Korea might use the opportunity to exploit North Koreans who have less education or experience in enterprise. Millions of North Korean workers could become second class citizens, there could be widespread discrimination, even the border might be kept for years to stop mass immigration. It will take at least a decade before the level of prosperity will be equalised between North and South. During that 10 years, the reunification going to be very expensive, $3 trillion or more. There's going to be definite social tension between South Koreans and North Koreans.

"Both countries have been isolated from each other, they speak different dialects, understand the world differently.

South Korea doesn't need its impoverished, aggressive, poorly educated brothers to inundate South Korea."

'A CRASH LANDING'

The reunification of Korea has been under debate for years, and former South Korean president Kim Dae-jung won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2000 for his implementation of the Sunshine Policy to improve political relations between the two states.

But in 2008, the new conservative government put an end to the process, and experts now fear a "crash landing" rather than a soft one. "The East and West Germany unification is a walk in the park compared to what is going to happen in North and South Korea if a reunification happens uncontrollably," said Dr Petrov. "It will be a huge sociological and demographic issue."

Korea might expect abuse, crime and other social problems. And the US could feel the consequences too.

"South Korea would probably not support America in open military stand-off against North Korea," said Dr Petrov.

"The America-South Korea alliance will melt away.

"Economic growth in North Korea means more opportunity for South Korea to access natural resources, cheap labour and transport projects (e.g. linking South Korean railways with China)."

He said the experience could be a "bonanza" for both states, as opposed to "military action with catastrophic consequences for both."

South Korea is due to hold a presidential election on 9 May. If left-wing Moon Jae-in should win, reunification looks likely and the power of the US will take the hit it dreads.

emma.reynolds@news.com.au

News Corp Australia

Topics:  donald trump editors picks kim jong-un north korea war

FATAL CRASH: Motorbike rider dies after serious accident

FATAL CRASH: Motorbike rider dies after serious accident

Queensland Police report a man, believed to be 48 years old, died on scene when a motorbike and a car collided.

  • News

  • 30th Apr 2017 12:44 PM

Why these Ipswich teams are recharged for state league

Force co-captain Bree Farley (middle) keeps her teammates focused during Ipswich's comprehensive victory over Toowoomba on Saturday night.

Force basketballers have positive impact

The $3 trillion consequence of a war with North Korea

North Korea launches four ballistic missiles by the Korean People's Army (KPA) during a military drill at an undisclosed location in North Korea.

There's an unmanageable consequence to a war with North Korea

Times Past: Country schools of the early 1900s

Purga State School.

A TIME when Ipswich families saw a need for children to be educated

Local Partners

PICTURES: Exhibition shows innocence caught up in war

ABC cameraman and former QT snapper's images displayed in Ipswich

History has a new home at Harrisville

Mick Kenney and Mary McInnes of Harrisville Historical Society.

Relics saved by new funding

Where to see works by Ipswich's best artists

ECLECTIC MIX: Ipswich Art Awards committee member Kate Roberts with one of the pieces entered into the 2016 awards.

Senior Matters: Expand your mind and grab a bargain

Free digital workshop to boost Ipswich business

Mentors will be on hand after the session finishes for one-on-one discussion for anyone wanting to obtain additional information

COUNCIL and Queensland Government fund technology-focused workshop

LIST: Five theatre productions on during Ipswich Festival

Here's five productions on during the Ipswich Festival

Sam Thaiday stars in Broncos’ carpool karaoke

SAM Thaiday has stunned with his karaoke rendition of Celine Dion.

What's on the small screen this week

My Kitchen Rule's mother and daughter contestants Valerie and Courtney.

MY KITCHEN Rules grand finalists face off and Love Child returns.

Ipswich serves up two home cooks for MasterChef auditions

CHASING A DREAM: Ipswich father Ben Ungermann, 32, has auditioned for the ninth season of MasterChef.

Dad of three makes it in front of MasterChef judges

Anthony LaPaglia steps out with new fiancee

Anthony LaPaglia.

Actor Anthony LaPaglia engaged to much younger girlfiend

Ronan Keating a dad for fourth time

Ronan Keating and Storm Keating.

Bouncing baby boy for Boyzone star

The Rock opens up about tough childhood

Dwayne Johnson.

The Rock in a hard place

Lion King remake well under way

Seth Rogen.

More Lion King remake cast members revealed

BRAND NEW AND READY FOR YOU!

1&2/24 Glossop Street, Brassall 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $295,000 each

$295,000 each Positioned in an elevated and leafy location, these units are a great opportunity for either a first home buyer or to expand your portfolio with a...

SELLING BELOW REPLACEMENT COST!

8 Kingfisher Court, Regency Downs 4341

House 2 1 UNDER CONTRACT

CONTRACT CRASHED!!! Previously tenanted at $305 p/w. This neat and tidy character home sits proudly on a generous 9,913sqm parcel of land in the tightly held...

Sitting High on 1,000m²

42 Palma Rosa Drive, Wulkuraka 4305

House 4 2 $329,000

This lowset brick home has it all, Four spacious bedrooms, all with built-ins. At one end of the home is the master bedroom with walk-in robe and ensuite and at...

Great Lowset Brick Investment

7 Bickle Place, North Booval 4304

House 4 2 2 $315,000

This great lowset brick home offers a savvy investor the chance to enter the investment market or add to their growing property portfolio. Currently tenant to the...

EXCELLENT LOCATION - WALK TO SCHOOL &amp; RAIL

17 Grafton Street East Ipswich, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $279,000

YOU WILL KICK YOURSELF IF YOU MISS THIS ONE!! Great First Home or Investment. Situated on a generous allotment in a position of future potential ( 759SQM...

CIRCUMSTANCES CHANGED !!! PROPERTY MUST SELL !!! HUGE PRICE REDUCTION !!

00 Goebels Rd ( Cnr M Hines Rd), Mount Forbes 4340

House 3 1 3 Offers From...

FIVE ACRE COUNTRY ESCAPE WITHIN MINUTES OF THE CITY TWO MAGESTIC NORFOLK PINES to Welcome Your Entry “A” Frame Double Storey Home (circa 1982) on LOCAL HISTORIC ...

CHARACTER HOME (Circa 1900) + BIG SHED ON 890SQM

6 Mary Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 1 4 $369,000

Classic, picture perfect "Queenslander" boasting traditional wraparound verandah situated on a generous, elevated 890sqm corner block in a sought after location...

PRIME INVESTMENT OR FIRST HOME OPPORTUNITY

14 Brian Street, Riverview 4303

House 3 1 1 $249,000

QUIET CULDESAC LOCATION ADJACENT PARKLAND HANDY TO PUBLIC TRANSPORT, LOCAL SHOPS & RAIL SOLID 1950’s HOME – Built To Last Don’t miss the opportunity to start...

OWNERS LOOKING TO MOVE ON

9 Cyprus Street, Tivoli 4305

House 4 1 1 Offers Over...

TRADITIONAL 1950’S FAMILY HOME WITH 2017 STYLE & PRACTICALITY ALFRESCO AREA FOR RELAXED ENTERTAINING WITH PEACEFUL BUSH BACKDROP CENTRAL FIRE PIT FOR URBAN CAMP...

&quot; LOWSET UNIT- PRIME LOCATION - MANICURED PRESENTATION&quot;

20/11 Spring Street, East Ipswich 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $195,000

Awesome location- walk to rail along the newly instaled pathway, walk to other public transport and feel totally secure in a gated community with on site...

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

'Raping and pillaging': Landlord's anger with nightmare cost

Chris Duane, who is chairman of the body corporate for Terralina Court, says insurance companies are charging too much for premiums.

BODY corporate boss unleashes on huge costs dumped on home owners.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!