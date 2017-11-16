$3 burgers, Nutella shakes on menu at new cafe launch party

IPSWICH'S freshest trendy food destination has $3 burgers on the menu tonight.

Nestled conveniently beside Limelight Cinema at Riverlink, Ruby Chews Burgers and Shakes is hosting a launch party like no other with a DJ, giveaways an activities happening from 5pm.

If that works up and appetite, their American-style burgers will be available for $3 each to coincide with the Justice League opening night.

Diners can choose from The Ruby Classic, veggie, chilli chees, chicken and the 'bungles' - minus the bread and with extra lettuce.

Shakes like the Cookie Monster Concrete, vanilla Nutella, salted caramel and peanut butter flavours are also on the menu.

>>City's new burger bar opens to rave reviews

Ruby Chews is a retro-themed classic American burger bar which will offer a range of affordable, and freshly prepared dishes.

Burgers, fries, onion rings, and frozen desserts are on the menu but in a contemporary twist, diners can take it all into the cinema next door to catch a movie.

General manager Noah Hallaway of Ruby Chew's is excited to be opening the new burger and shake restaurant at Limelight Cinemas Riverlink. David Nielsen

Ruby Chews General Manager Noah Hallaway said Ruby Chews was a take on the classic American burger joint.

"Everything is fresh, nothing is frozen except for our frozen custards," he said.

"Our frozen custard is thicker, creamier and denser than normal ice cream, and I think Ipswich is going to go nuts for it. We've going to have the choice of thirteen mix ins to go with it, like Jaffas, skittles, popcorn, Oreos and peanut brittle, plus Limelight Cinemas are happy for their customers to take their food with them to the cinema.

"It's a very simple menu, burgers, chicken, vegetarian...plus onion rings, fries and desserts. We can also do bacon and cheese fries.

There are plenty of American favorites on the menu. Ruby Chews

"Best thing is, it's affordable. It's all fresh and we're not here to gouge people, we want them to come to Ruby Chews with their families and have an affordable fantastic night out."