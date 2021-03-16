Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Two year old busted driving car on dad’s lap

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
16th Mar 2021 9:37 AM

 

A South Australian father has been fined more than $400 for allowing his child to sit unrestrained on his lap and steer a car around a carpark.

Mt Gambier police were called to a parking lot in Valley Lakes about 2pm on Sunday following reports a vehicle had been driving "erratically" over kerbs in an "uncontrolled manner".

Police said they were "surprised" to find an SUV being steered by a two-year-old child, who was sitting on the lap of a 40-year-old man sitting in the driver's seat.

"The child was unrestrained and was surprisingly not a particularly good driver," South Australia Police said in a statement.

At the time, other cars and families with young children were in the area.

"Luckily, no persons were injured as a result of this parent's behaviour," police said.

The man was issued an on-the-spot fine of $764 for failing to ensure a passenger under 16 years was wearing a seatbelt or child restraint and drive with a person on lap.

He also lost three demerit points.

Originally published as 2yo drives car sitting on dad's lap

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

crime driving toddler

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ipswich schools still waiting on airconditioning

        Premium Content Ipswich schools still waiting on airconditioning

        Education Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk made the pledge to fully aircondition every state school in Queensland by mid next year. After a sweltering summer, some Ipswich schools...

        BUSTED: Police crackdown at popular hiking spot

        Premium Content BUSTED: Police crackdown at popular hiking spot

        Crime Heavy police presence is set to continue in a bid to kerb anti-social behaviour at...

        Man in 20s hospitalised after motorised scooter crash

        Premium Content Man in 20s hospitalised after motorised scooter crash

        News The accident comes almost a month since another man was rushed to hospital in a...

        FULL LIST: Ipswich Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Ipswich Magistrates Court appearances today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Ipswich Magistrates Court