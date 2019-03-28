Menu
Subscribe
Alan Jones guilty of breaching decency requirements

by Nicole Hogan
28th Mar 2019 4:05 PM
THE Australian Communcations and Media Authority (ACMA) has found 2GB announcer Alan Jones guilty of using of a racially charged phrase and found its use offended against generally accepted standards of decency.

Veteran radio announcer Alan Jones guilty of using of a racially charged phrase Picture: John Feder
In a statement today the ACMA says Harbour Radio Pty Ltd - the licensee of radio station 2GB - breached the Commercial Radio Code of Practice in an Alan Jones Breakfast Show segment broadcast on 23 August 2018.

The broadcaster was discussing the leadership rumblings in Canberra when he turned his attention to outgoing finance minister Mathias Cormann. Jones said the finance minister needed to reveal his hand.

"Anyone can stand … but they are mobilising to block Dutton," he said.

"The n----- in the woodpile here, if one can use that expression - and I'm not going to yield to people who tell us that certain words in the language are forbidden - the person who's playing hard to get is Mathias Cormann."

"The phrase used by Mr Jones has not been acceptable as part of everyday speech in Australia for some time and does not belong on our airwaves," said ACMA Chair Nerida O'Loughlin.

Numerous complaints were made to the ACMA about the 2GB broadcast and the fact that it was not the first time Mr Jones had used the phrase on air.

The station released an apology within hours of the broadcast and Mr Jones provided an on-air apology the next day in which he acknowledged the phrase was offensive and not appropriate for the broadcast.

2GB responded to complainants acknowledging that the phrase should not have been broadcast. As a result of the ACMA's investigation, 2GB management has agreed the phrase will not be used on-air again.

