29 Christmas events for the whole family to enjoy

Ray White Ipswich is hosting a Christmas event, where funds raised will go towards the bushfire appeal.

What: Top of Town Christmas Shopping Night.

Where: Brisbane St, Ipswich.

When: Friday, November 29 from 5-7pm.

A NUMBER of businesses in the Top of Town precinct will be extending their shopping hours. There will also be a number of pop-up footpath traders and live music.

What: Brassall Christmas in the Park.

Where: Sutton Park, 61 Workshops St, Brassall.

When: Friday, November 29 from 6-9pm.

FAMILIES will gather under a starry night to sing along to carols such as Silent Night and more at this free event. The night will also feature food trucks and fireworks.

What: Krispy Kreme Christmas Lights.

Where: Krispy Kreme Redbank Plains, 588 Redbank Plains Rd, Redbank Plains.

When: Friday, November 29 from 6.30-11pm.

THE store will be switching on its Christmas lights display. Families can also enjoy a night of munching on donuts, live entertainment, face painting and a special visit from Santa. The store is also raising money for the RSPCA, with $1 from every milkshake, four pack and dozen donuts being donated.

Make your own Christmas cards at the library this month.

What: Santa’s Senior Superheroes.

Where: Ipswich Civic Centre, corner of Limestone and Nicholas Streets, Ipswich.

When: Tuesday, December 3 from 10-11.10am.

THE Ipswich Seniors’ Concert Group presents their new show. Many of Santa’s elves have fallen sick just before Christmas and are unable to finish making toys. But Santa and Mrs Claus have a plan to ensure Christmas is saved. Tickets are $10 each. Log onto www.ipswichciviccentre.com.au.

What: The Christmas Night Market.

Where: The Boulevarde, 17 Limestone St, Ipswich.

When: Friday, December 6 from 6-9pm.

ENJOY a glass of wine whilst sampling a gourmet grazing platter at The Boulevarde’s Christmas Night Markets. Retailers and stallholders will be showcasing their range of specialty Christmas offerings.

What: Rosewood Lions annual Christmas Street Carnival.

Where: John St, Rosewood.

When: Friday, December 6 from 6-9pm.

VARIOUS community and not-for-profit community groups will gather to raise funds, showcase themselves, recruit new members and share the Christmas spirit.

What: Carols at Robelle Domain.

Where: Robelle Domain Parklands, Southern Cross Circuit, Springfield Central.

When: Saturday, December 7 from 5.30-9pm.

SING along to your favourite Christmas carols at this free family fun night. The fun begins at 5.30pm before the carols start at 6.15pm. The night sky will also light up with a fireworks display at 8.30pm.

What: Ripley Community Christmas Carols.

Where: Main St, Ripley, in the grass area next to Minka Place.

When: Sunday, December 8 from 4-7.30pm.

CENTRAL Valley Church is hosting its inaugural Christmas carols event for the whole family to enjoy. There will be free slushies and fairy floss, a sausage sizzle, Christmas craft activities, a jumping castle, face painting and free lawn games for adults. The carols will begin at 6.30pm. It is free to attend.

A number of Christmas craft workshops will be held this December across the region.

What: Redbank Plains Christmas Carols.

Where: Redbank Plains Recreation Reserve, 75 Cedar Rd, Redbank Plains.

When: Sunday, December 8 from 3-8.40pm.

HOSTED by LiveCity Church, the night will feature an array of live entertainment, food and more. A number of new and exciting announcements will be announced soon, so search Redbank Plains Christmas Carols to stay up to date.

What: Ipswich Showplace Markets Christmas Market.

Where: Ipswich Showplace Markets, 81 Warwick Rd, Ipswich.

When: Sunday, December 8 from 6-11.30am.

SANTA will be dropping by the markets to meet all the good boys and girls at 9.30am. There will also be fun for the whole family, with face painting, jumping castles and a wide range of market stalls selling a variety of Christmas items.

What: Christmas wreath making.

Where: Lowood Library, corner Main and Michel Sts.

When: Monday, December 9 from 3.15-4.15pm.

LEARN how to make your own Christmas wreath that you can hang on your door at home. It is free to attend but bookings are essential. Phone the library on 5425 9104.

What: Candy cane soap workshop.

Where: Lowood Library, corner of Main and Michel Sts.

When: Friday, December 13 from 3.15-4.15pm.

MAKE your own brightly coloured candy cane soap. These could make great presents for your family. It is free to attend but bookings are essential. Phone the library on 5425 9104.

What: Christmas Wonderland at Nerima Gardens.

Where: Queens Park, Burley Griffin Dr, Ipswich.

When: December 13-22 from 6-10pm.

THIS magical lighting display is back on a much grander scale. Visitors will be treated to glittering lights, illuminated trees, animated displays, light tunnels and projections the whole family will enjoy. From 6pm families will be able to enjoy a variety of Christmas stalls, live entertainment and food trucks before entering the Christmas Wonderland at 7.15pm.

What: Scenic Soul Christmas Market.

Where: The Old Church, Queen St, Marburg.

When: December 14 from 3-7pm.

HEAD out to Marburg for a twilight market event hosted by the Soul Nook and Diane McKendrick. The event will also feature life entertainment and a VIP picnic. For more information, search The Soul Nook Collective on Facebook.

What: Carols by Candlelight and Kids’ Christmas Party.

Where: The old Weerona Hotel, 229 Brisbane Rd Goodna.

When: Saturday, December 14 from 5-8pm.

GOODNA Street Life is hosting its second annual Christmas evening for families. The night will feature a number of special performances, a visit from Santa, and presents for the kids. To register, search Goodna Street Life on Facebook and include your details in the event page.

What: Christmas in the Carpark.

Where: Ray White Ipswich, Downs St, Ipswich.

When: Saturday, December 14 from 5.30-8.30pm.

RAY White Ipswich will be hosting its Christmas in the Carpark fundraiser featuring the jolly man in the red suit, arts and craft stalls, games, and a sausage sizzle. All activities are a gold coin donation with all proceeds going towards the bushfire appeal.

What: An Alchemy St Choir Christmas.

Where: Studio 188, 188 Brisbane St, Ipswich.

When: Sunday, December 15 from 2-3.30pm.

JOIN the Alchemy St Choir for an evening of Christmas carols, cakes and good company. Tickets are $22 each, or $19 for concession. Tickets include high tea. To book, log onto www.studio188.com.au

What: Merry Little Christmas Craft.

Where: Kilcoy Visitor Information Centre, corner Main and Michel Sts.

When: Monday, December 16 from 10am-noon.

KIDS of all ages are invited to attend this craft session where they can make something special to take home with them. It is free to attend. Bookings are essential. Phone 5424 4000.

What: Ipswich Christmas Lights Tours.

Where: Meet at 45 Roderick St, Ipswich.

When: December 16-21, from 6pm.

VIEW a selection of the best displays from the 2019 Christmas Lights competition in an air conditioned busy. The tour includes commentary, VIP access to the lights display at Nerima Gardens supper, live entertainment and pick up and drop off from the council car park on Roderick St. Tickets are $35 for adults, $30 for concession and $25 for children up to 12-years-old. To book, log onto www.discoveripswich.com.au.

Kids can make their own pretty Christmas wreath at the library to take home.

What: Bauble making workshop.

Where: Lowood Library, corner of Main and Michel Sts.

When: Tuesday, December 17 from 2-3pm.

BAUBLES add a little something extra to every Christmas tree, so make your tree truly unique by making your own. It is free to attend but bookings are essential. Phone the library on 5425 9104.

What: Christmas tree card workshops.

Where: Esk Library, Heap St, Esk.

When: Tuesday, December 17 from 10.30-11.30am.

LEARN how to make your own little cards in the shape of an iconic Christmas tree. It is free to attend. Phone the library on 5424 4080 as bookings are essential.

What: Pool movie night - Jingle all the Way.

Where: Kilcoy Aquatic Centre, corner of Mary and Hope Sts, Kilcoy.

When: Wednesday, December 18 from 5-9pm.

COOL off this summer by enjoying a dive-in movie. Jingle all the Way stars Arnold Schwarzenneger as a father who vows to kid his son a Turbo Man action figure for Christmas. That challenge proves a little difficult when every store runs out of them.

What: Boonah Christmas Street Festival.

Where: High St, Boonah.

When: Thursday, December 19 from 5.30-9pm.

THE Boonah Chamber of Commerce is hosting an action packed night with a street parade, rides, face painting, live entertainment and food vans. It is free to attend.

What: Little Humpty’s Christmas Party.

Where: Summer Land Camels, 8 Charles Chauevel Dr, Harrisville.

When: Wednesday, December 18 from 9am-2pm.

GET into the festive spirit with the camels out in Harrisville. The day will feature a visit from Santa, a farm tour, a Christmas story, camel arts and crafts, Christmas card making, face painting, a jumping castle and more. For more information, search Summer Land Camels on Facebook.

What: Children’s Christmas decorating classes.

Where: Kilcoy Library, Kennedy St, Kilcoy.

When: Wednesday, December 18 from 2-3.30pm.

MAKE your own little Christmas trees, gingerbread men and other craft items to take home with you. It is free to attend.

What: Christmas cards workshop.

Where: Toogoolawah Library, Gunyah St, Toogoolawah.

When: Thursday, December 19 from 10-11.30am.

MAKE your own Christmas cards to hand out to your family and friends. It is free to attend but bookings are essential. Phone the library on 5423 1551.

What: Gift bag making.

Where: Lowood Library, corner of Main and Michel Sts, Lowood.

When: Thursday, December 19 from 9-10am.

SURPRISE your loved ones with a homemade bag when you deliver your presents. It is free to attend.

What: Make your own Christmas wrapping paper.

Where: Lowood Library, corner of Main and Michele Sts, Lowood.

When: Friday, December 20 from 10.30-11.30am.

CREATE your own unique wrapping paper to wrap your gifts in. It is free to attend but bookings are essential. Phone the library on 5425 9104.

What: Pool movie night - Home Alone

Where: Esk Swimming Pool, Mary St, Esk.

When: Friday, December 20 from 5-9pm.

RELIVE this classic Christmas movie, starring Macaulay Culkin. It is free to attend.