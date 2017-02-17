34°
28,000 jobs in Queensland vanish in January alone

JOHN McCARTHY, The Courier-Mail | 17th Feb 2017 5:32 AM Updated: 5:43 AM

ABOUT 66,000 full-time jobs have disappeared in Queensland in the past year and been replaced by a surge in part-time and casual work.

A remarkable 28,000 full-time jobs disappeared in January in Queensland.

However, the Australian Bureau of Statistics data showed the state increased the number of people in work during the month by 9000.

However, it appears most of those have been part-time jobs.

The Queensland job market has undergone a radical change since the lower paid and part-time work in the tourism boom took over from the higher paid, full-time work in the mining boom.

Since the State Government took office in February 2017, about 47,000 part-time jobs have been created as the "gig economy'', in which people survive on part-time work.

Economist Gene Tunny said there was a shift to part-time work but it was unclear whether it was driven by people wanting to reduce hours or employers not wanting to commit to full-time workers.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  career jobs queensland

