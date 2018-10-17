Menu
SERIOUS CRASH: A woman in her 20s was flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane after a single-vehicle crash on the Cunningham Highway.
SERIOUS CRASH: A woman in her 20s was flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane after a single-vehicle crash on the Cunningham Highway.
27yo woman seriously injured in highway crash

Elyse Wurm
17th Oct 2018 9:38 AM
A 27-YEAR-OLD woman suffered serious injuries after a car she was travelling in crashed down an embankment on the Cunningham Highway last night.

The woman was initially taken to Warwick Hospital in a stable condition with suspected fractures to her left arm, pelvis and legs.

But she was later flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane in a critical condition.

A 37-year-old man was driving the Mitsubishi Pajero was also taken to Warwick Hospital with suspected rib fractures.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Tregony, about 40km outside Warwick, just after 7pm last night.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Media said the car left the road and went down the embankment, before crashing into trees and stopping in a paddock.

The woman was trapped inside the vehicle following the single-vehicle crash.

All lanes of the highway were blocked as crews worked to cut the woman free from the car.

Both the man and woman had been transported to Warwick Hospital by 9.30pm.

The Forensic Crash Unit are continuing to investigate the incident.

