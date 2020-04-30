Menu
CRIME WRAP: Shipping container broke into and $27,000 worth of equipment stolen, breach of bail condition, possession of dangerous drugs.
News

$27k worth of equipment stolen from Roma property

Georgie Adams
29th Apr 2020 3:30 PM
A SHIPPING container has had its padlocks cut off and approximately $27,000 worth of equipment has been stolen.

Between the morning of Wednesday, April 22 and Thursday, April 23, an unknown offender has broken into the container located on Mount Saltbush Road.

Roma police are currently investigating the matter and urge community members if they know or have seen anything to please call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

 

LATE on Sunday evening, police were called to a home on South St with the owner wishing to remove a male who was no longer welcome.

At 11.30pm, on April 26, police attended to the house intending to move the 43-year-old on.

While there, police noticed the male was under the influence of alcohol which was a breach of his bail conditions.

He was taken back to the watch house, later released on bail and issued a notice to appear in the Roma Magistrates Court on May 19.

 

ON the same day, police intercepted a vehicle for the purpose of checking drivers reasons to travel.

At 11.30pm, on Sunday April 26, police pulled over a vehicle on Conlan St.

They searched the vehicle and drugs were located on the 25-year-old male passenger.

As a result, he was charged with possession of dangerous drugs and handed a notice to appear in the Roma Magistrates Court on May 19.

