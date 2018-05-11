$27,000 tractor 'broke in half the first time I used it'

THE Agrison 40 HP CDF which broke the first time it was used.

A LISMORE man has posted a hilarious ad on Gumtree after his new tractor "broke in half" on its first tank of diesel.

The Agrison 40 horsepower tractor came with a slasher, post hole digger, and a big backhoe - but it failed to survive a simple attempt to fill a trench with loose dirt, according to disappointed owner Vincent.

In an ad on Gumtree posted yesterday, Vincent offered to sell the "lemon" for the negotiable price of $27,009.

"The engine runs great. Pity it won't turn the wheels anymore," he wrote.

"I was assured it was suitable for road maintenance and levelling shed sites and digging, but it really would be better just mowing lawns with the other toy tractors.

"So if you want a really good broken toy tractor, I would love to sell you this one.

"I will also throw in a box of limes to go with the lemon!"

The Northern Star will be making further inquiries with Agrison and Vincent.