27 suburbs on urgent Covid alert

Residents in more than 20 Queensland suburbs are on high alert after Covid-19 fragments were detected in wastewater catchments over the past week.

Results released by Queensland Health on Monday revealed sewage from four suburbs in Brisbane and 23 on the Sunshine Coast had tested positive to traces of the virus.

The viral fragments were detected in the Fairfield catchment in Brisbane — which covers the suburbs of Annerley, Fairfield, Yeerongpilly and Yeronga — during its weekly routine testing that concluded on Sunday.

There were also traces found in the Kawana catchment area on the Sunshine Coast, and included suburbs like Aroona, Buddina, Golden Beach, Little Mountain, Meridan Plains, Pelican Waters and Shelly Beach.

The catchment area also covers the suburb of Caloundra, where a couple from Victoria tested positive last week after escaping lockdown and arriving into the state on June 5.

Residents in the affected areas are asked to closely monitor for even the slightest of symptoms and immediately get tested if they present.

Last week’s testing revealed positive results in Pimpama and Luggage Point which both came back with no detections the following week.

The catchment testing is one line of defence against the virus as it could indicate that there was an infectious person living or visiting a certain area who had not yet been identified.

But, health authorities have long explained that detections could also present from a person who had recovered and was no longer infectious with Covid-19 but was still shedding viral fragments.

