26-year-old drug driver sentenced to jail

IN COURT: A man has been jailed for drug driving and driving under the influence.

EVERY Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

A GOODNA man caught driving with drugs in his system a month after police caught him driving under the influence has been sentenced to jail.

Michael Walter Edward Hellwig was driving with a relevant drug in his blood or saliva at Oxenford on November 27 and driving under the influence at Chelmer on October 21.

The 26-year-old pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to a string of offences including drug driving and driving under the influence.

He was sentenced to three months imprisonment and disqualified from driving for six months.

TIMOTHY Desmond King pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court drink driving at Blackstone on February 16.

King, 28 from Blackstone, was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

He was disqualified for three months and fined $1000.

ELIZABETH Phillis Paton was caught driving with a drug in her blood or saliva at Labrador on December 1.

Paton, 39 from Harrisville, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and was disqualified for one month and fined $300.

KERITA Peupena pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Karana Downs on February 11.

The 35-year-old from Redbank Plains was between the middle and high alcohol limits.

He was disqualified for three months and fined $700.

NOEL Arnold Schulz pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Amberley on November 28.

The 65-year-old from Minden was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

He was disqualified form driving for one month and fined $300.

POLICE caught Gavin Bruce Sheedy driving with a relevant drug in his blood or saliva at Redbank Plains in November 23.

Sheedy, 49 from Beenleigh, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving and was disqualified for three months.

He was fined $300.

PAULA Vukaikaikai was caught driving under the influence at Brassall on January 22.

The 41-year-old Brassall woman pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and was disqualified for 12 months.

Vukaikaikai was fined $1000.

JAMES William Johnson pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Springfield on March 1.

The court heard he was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

Johnson, 33 from Springfield Lakes, was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $550.

CALLUM David Meara was caught drink driving at Brassall on December 30.

The 21-year-old from Glenore Grove was between the middle and high alcohol limits.

He pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving and was sentenced to nine months probation.

He was disqualified from driving for three months.

JESSICA June Nowlan pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Yamanto on March 4.

The 25-year-old from Newtown was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

Nowlan was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $350.

CODY Broberg pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving with a drug in his blood or saliva at Purga on February 20. The 29-year-old from Canada was disqualified from driving for two months and fined $300.