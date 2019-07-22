26 drink drivers named and shamed

Colin John Dukes, 30, from Redbank Plains pleaded guilty to drug driving on January 29 at Redbank Plains. He was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for two months.

Gordon James Dunn, 20, from Chuwar pleaded guilty to drug driving on March 21 at East Ipswich. He was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Christopher Joseph Colley, 34, from Raceview pleaded guilty to drug driving at Redbank Plains on March 10. He was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for one month

Luke Alexander Croker, 24, from Chinderah pleaded guilty to drink driving on June 1 at Augustine Heights. He was disqualified from driving for four months and fined $600.

Alex Paul Gatt, 21, pleaded guilty to drug driving on October 19 last year at Karana Downs. He sentenced to three months in prison and disqualified from driving for three months.

Connor Anthony Scott Logan, 23, from Bellbird Park pleaded guilty to drink driving without a licence on May 26. He was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Dillon John Wykes, 25, from Springfield Lakes pleaded guilty to drug driving on March 24 at Redbank. He was fined $200, disqualified from driving for two months and issued a restricted licence for two months.

Robyn Anne Black, 57, from Chambers Flat, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Bellbird Park on April 11. He was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $400.

Michele Rachel Rose Cassin, 43, from Redbank Plains pleaded guilty to drink driving at Redbank Plains on May 17. She was disqualified from driving for six months and fined $750.

Michelle Anne Clarke, 22, from Leichhardt pleaded guilty to drink driving at One Mile on April 25. She was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Donald Victor Westwood, 35, from Greenbank pleaded guilty to drink driving on May 25 at Brassall. He was disqualified from driving for two months and fined $800.

Tina Ellen Taylor, 35, from Southport pleaded guilty to drug driving at Bundamba on February 5 and Richlands on January 31. For the first offence she was sentenced to three months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, and disqualified from driving for four months. For the second offence she was sentenced to two months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, and disqualified from driving for three months.

Paulo Emelio, 38, from Slacks Creek pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor on April 19 at Redbank Plains. He was disqualified from driving for six months and fined $1000.

Ashlee Elizabeth Doroth Kreegher, 24, from Goodna pleaded guilty to drug driving on June 22 at Blackstone. She was placed on a 12 month probation order and disqualified from driving for one month.

Shanice Lachelle Renae Martin, 18, from Raceview pleaded guilty to drink driving on May 25 at Raceview. She was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Glenn Jameson Schild, 51, from Wynnum, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor on November 5 at Camira. He was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Uili Taufuga Masunu, 46, from Redbank Plains pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor at Redbank Plains on May 9. He was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for 10 months.

Jane Beatrice Atkinson, 22, from Karalee pleaded guilty to drink driving and driving under the influence of liquor. She was given a 12 month probation order and disqualified from driving for 10 months.

Kurt Alexnader Jago, 21, from Basin Pocket pleaded guilty to drug driving at Silkstone on April 11. He was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Shaun Matthew O'Connor, 26, from Redbank Plains pleaded guilty to drug driving on April 29 at Gailes. He was disqualified from driving for six months and fined $600.

Wayne Dillon, 44, from Riverview pleaded guilty to drug driving on May 25 at Redbank. He was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Christie-Lee Tracy Edds, 34, from Bellbird Park pleaded guilty to drug driving on January 1 at Goodna. She was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Corbin Steven Foothead, 27, from Forest Lake pleaded guilty to drink driving on June 19 at Redbank Plains. He was disqualified from driving for fourth months and fined $800.

Kerrie Louise Heilbronn, 36, from Basin Pocket pleaded guilty to drug driving on April 22 at Churchill and May 4 at East Ipswich. She was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Katie Raqchelle Hessey, 33, from Inala pleaded guilty to drug driving on March 21 at Collingwood Park. She was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Lane Osmond Jardine, 28, from Grandchester pleaded guilty to drug driving on April 21 at Purga. He was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $300.