Crime

$25k stolen beauty products seized

by Phoebe Loomes
26th Jun 2019 8:57 AM

 

Two people have been arrested after police seized $25,000 worth of stolen beauty products and drugs from a home and storage unit in southwest Sydney.

Police allege the man, 33, and the woman, 74, were involved in the theft and resale of stolen goods, which included beauty and personal hygiene products, multi vitamins and baby formula.

Photos of the seized items show tubs of Loreal, Olay and Nivea skin creams, Voltaren pain relief gels, baby formula and other beauty and health products, which police allege were shoplifted.

Police also allege they seized illicit substances including cannabis, methylamphetamine and cocaine.

The estimated value of the items is $25,000.

Police seized beauty products, baby formula and personal hygiene products when executing two search warrants. Picture: NSW Police Force
A Punchbowl man, 33, was arrested at the home and charged with 18 counts of shoplifting and three counts of possessing a profited drug. Bail was refused. He is due to appear at Bankstown Local Court today.

A woman, 74, was arrested at the Bankstown storage facility, and police expect to issue her with two charges of receive stolen property and deal with proceeds of crime.

The estimated value of the items is $25,000. Picture: NSW Police Force.
Face creams and mud masks were seized by police. Picture: NSW Police Force
A man, 33, was charged with 18 shoplifting offences and three counts of possessing a prohibited drug. Picture: NSW Police Force
A woman, 74, is expected to be charged with two offences.
