2500 Ipswich homes join power class action to claim $600

ABOUT 2500 Ipswich families have joined a class action which claims state-owned electricity generators overcharged Queenslanders on their power bill.

Law firm Piper Alderman is bringing the claim against Stanwell Corporation Limited and CS Energy Limited, alleging they deliberately inflated electricity prices for their own profit.

More than 30,000 registrants around the state have signed up to the QLD Energy Class Action so far.

Anyone who paid for electricity in Queensland at any point between November 2014 and December last year is eligible to register.

Piper Alderman believes if the compensation claim is successful, the average registered household will have a net claim of about $600.

The firm believes if all 1.7 million eligible homes sign up, that figure would be more than $1 billion if the claim is successful.

Both commercial and residential customers can join at no cost.

One Big Switch has joined the class action as a campaign partner.

Spokesman David Liston said the class action has yet to be filed with Piper Alderman still waiting on more people to sign up.

“There’s no cost and no obligation to join it,” he said.

“It’s open to every single person in Queensland that paid a bill in that period.

“Piper Alderman estimate that the net claim for an average household will be $600.

“Obviously if you’re a bigger household or use a lot of energy you could expect more.

“(One Big Switch) runs people power campaigns. We’ve been running people powered campaigns on behalf of energy consumers for years and years and years.

“We’ve got over one million members right across Australia and 235,000 in Queensland.

“We thought that this class action perfectly aligns with us because we’re always calling on fairer prices and for consumers to pay as little as they can on their energy bills.”

You can register here.

