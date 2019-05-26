250 reasons for Eagles to kick on towards grand final

The Ipswich Eagles are bracing for two big games after their latest victory at Limestone Park.

AUSSIE RULES: Happy to see his co-captain celebrate his 250th game milestone in style, Matthew Sheridan was already looking ahead.

Chris "Fatty'' Devlin was cheered off the field after running through a specially made banner at the start of Saturday afternoon's QFA Division 3 match at Limestone Park.

The Ipswich Eagles provided a fitting 132-65 victory over Redcliffe to mark Devlin's achievement and the annual Indigenous round.

"He's been there 17 years, through two ACLs (knee reconstructions), had a year off and went to Western Magpies and then come back,'' Sheridan said.

"It's so much more than just a player. He's always got his kids running around, he's at every training and he's the vice-president of the club.

"To get to 250 is massive.

"It was good to get the win for the big guy.''

Sheridan also welcomed having Indigenous dancers at the ground for the twilight match as Ipswich secured its sixth win from seven games.

Returning after missing a few games through injury and suspension, Sheridan enjoyed playing a full match against a team that has troubled Ipswich in the past.

The Eagles led 38-6 after the first quarter before retaining the advantage 57-39 at the main break. A third quarter rally extended the home team's lead to 91-46.

"Redcliffe always sort of push us,'' the co-captain said.

"They gave us a bit of a shock then we had to re-evaluate and do a few things. After that, we got on top of them and pretty much played our own game, which was nice to do.''

Sheridan was keen to see more consistency as the third-placed Eagles prepare for two crunch matches against top four sides.

"We're starting to gel with our core group,'' Sheridan said.

"We have got a lot of boys that sort of fly in, fly out and come and go, and the team is always swapping and changing.

"The next couple of weeks will see where we are at. We've got Kedron (fourth) and then Moreton Bay (second), which will be probably be the unknowns.

"We'll evaluate after that and see where we're sitting and go from there. But there's definitely a lot of improvement that we need as well.''

One of Ipswich's strengths has been its multiple scoring options.

Sheridan was among 10 Eag-les players to boot a goal in the 20.12-132 to 10.5-65 victory.

Henry Armour led the way with four.

Other best on ground players included Keith Brick, Nick Kennedy, Kapun Morris and Jordan Godfrey.

Ipswich's Senior side are on 24 points, the same as leaders Wynnum, Moreton Bay and Kedron who are only separated by their for and against percentage after seven matches.

In the earlier game at Mark Marsh Oval, the Eagles Reserves lost 80-31 to remain on three wins in seventh place.