THEN AND NOW: Current Ipswich Vigoro Association president Deanne Lawrie has maintained a strong junior focus for many years. She's pictured (above left) in 1994 encouraging young player Megan Smith. Twenty-five years later, Lawrie is still developing junior talent. She's pictured (above right) with Megan's daughter Hayley, who now plays for T.C. United. Picture: Supplied
Sport

25 years on, Dee still developing junior talent

David Lems
19th Nov 2019 7:00 AM
LIKE other hard-working and loyal officials, Deanne Lawrie knows the future relies on junior development.

That’s why she has actively promoted young Ipswich vigoro talent for more than two decades.

The current Ipswich Vigoro Association president is thrilled to see an under-14 competition up and running, to support the under-18 series and Midgey programs staged in recent seasons.

Twenty-five years ago, Lawrie was photographed in the QT promoting a pilot six-week mini program for kids. She was then on the Ipswich Junior Vigoro committee.

She was pictured in October 1994 with youngster Megan Smith, who played for Tangaloomas before they merged with City United to form the current TC United club.

All these years later, Lawrie was recently snapped with Megan’s daughter Hayley, who continues the wonderful family traditions in vigoro.

Hayley plays for TC United in the Midgey and under-14 programs. Her mum and ambulance officer Megan (now Briggenshaw) still enjoys the benefits of the regular Saturday competition with TC United when her work roster allows it.

A modest Lawrie joked recalling that “made her feel old’’.

However, the Ipswich under-14 coach continues to share her vast knowledge and skills with Hayley, as she did when Megan - and many other players - first started out in the sport.

