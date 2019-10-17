25 trawlers, 100 jobs - reforms threaten Tin Can Bay economy

TURBULENT TIMES: Tin Can Bay has a fleet of about 25 trawlers and about 100 people directly employed in the commercial fishing industry.

TURBULENT TIMES: Tin Can Bay has a fleet of about 25 trawlers and about 100 people directly employed in the commercial fishing industry. Arthur Gorrie

THE future economic prosperity of Tin Can Bay and the Gympie region is linked to the outcomes for the seafood industry, with about 100 full time Tin Can Bay jobs reliant on commercial fishing and 25 trawlers operating out of the Bay.

These direct jobs and businesses are supported by land-based operations such as seafood receivers and processors based in Tin Can Bay, Maryborough, Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast.

The Queensland Seafood Industry Association and State Opposition continued to slug it out with the State Government yesterday over controversial industry reforms which both claim will cost jobs and send the price of seafood through the roof.

An Opposition motion to disallow the state's Fisheries regulations was debated in Parliament on Tuesday, a motion Fisheries Minister Mark Furner described as "reckless".

TIN Can Bay seafood industry representative Kev Reibel says calls for a ban on Cooloola and Fraser Coast inshore net fishing are the thin edge of a relentless campaign against the fishing industry, despite its clean, green and sustainable credentials.

QSIA board member and Tin Can Bay trawler operator Kev Reibel said yesterday Gympie and Tin Can Bay district-based businesses included but were not limited to fuel suppliers, repairs and maintenance, hydraulics repairs, cold stores, freezer trucks for transportation of product, oil and lubricants, refrigeration mechanics, electricians, local IGA or Woolworths, bakers and more.

"Employment in Tin Can Bay is also boosted by process workers employed at the local seafood processing business," he said.

"As far as I am aware the GVP of the commercial fishing industry has not been regionalised.

"The Gross Value of Product of the Queensland Commercial fishing industry is $192.9 million, and the GVP of the trawl sector Queensland-wide is $79.24 million.

"Mr Furner talks about future generations being able to access seafood. My question is, stocks are sustainable, so why is he hell bent on destroying a viable industry?

"In the end the people of Queensland will be the losers, having been forced to eat imported or farmed seafood."