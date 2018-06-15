2.5% rate rise, infrastructure money in Somerset budget

SOMERSET residents will pay an extra 2.5% on rates this financial year.

The rise was handed down as part of the 2018/19 council budget this week, along with extensive cash splashes on bridged, water and road infrastructure.

$130,000 will be spent to help progress a proposal to pipe water from Wivenhoe Dam to farms along Lockyer Creek while $700,000 will be spent promoting tourism including crucial overnight visitors to the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail.

Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the council had worked hard to keep the residential, small business and farm rate rise to 2.5%.

"As a result, we are pleased to confirm that the average nett rates and charges in our urban residential rating category will be maintained at $1,061 per year and the average net rural residential rates and charges at $1,287 per year," Cr Lehmann said.

"The council will continue to offer its generous discount of up to 15% for rates paid in full by the due date."

"It focuses on improving our rural road network, enhancing our community services including sport and recreational facilities, libraries, parks and supporting our small businesses through increased promotion of our region as an ideal destination and more.

"We are responsible for delivering cost effective, equitable and efficient services and assets which reflect the needs and expectations of our residents and I'm proud to say we've achieved that. Council is guided by our long-term planning objectives to achieve these goals and our 2018/19 budget is one that continues to deliver."

Cr Lehmann said the council would inject millions into replacing 12 ageing timber bridges.

"This investment will serve us well into the future by reducing our ongoing maintenance costs and supporting our farmers, families and improving overall connectivity. I'm also pleased to report that council has almost replaced all of its timber bridges in Somerset," he said.

Budget highlights