25 cans of VB beer lands man in hot water

A FOREST Hill man who downed 25 Victoria Bitters beers in just six hours, has been disqualified from driving for seven months.

Magistrate Kay Ryan was astonished to learn Wallace Hooper had consumed that much beer in a single sitting before taking to the wheel.

Hooper, 37, found himself in hot water after he was pulled over by police for a random breath test on Patrick Street in Laidley on June 5.

Hooper appeared in the Gatton Magistrates Court today charged with drink driving.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Molinaro said Hooper was well over the limit, with a reading of 0.147, just after 11pm.

He pleaded guilty to the charge and was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for seven months.

"I clearly made a mistake and it was very silly," Hooper said in court.

Magistrate Kay Ryan said the amount Hooper had drunk was extraordinary.

"Twenty-five in the period of six hours? I don't know how you can even drink that much," Ms Ryan said.

Hooper said he "shouldn't have been drinking".

"I mean I shouldn't have been driving," he said.

"Maybe you shouldn't have been doing either," Ms Ryan said.