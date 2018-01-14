24-hour medical centre planned for old Aldi site

The Australian Red Cross Blood Service in Lismore collects blood from blood donars.

DEVELOPERS have pinpointed a suburban Ipswich street as the ideal place for 24-hour medical centre.

A development application is before Ipswich City Council for a medical centre, snack bar, cafe, office, shop and professional space on Mill St at Goodna.

A development company, Mill St Development, bought the 0.7ha property for $550,000 in March from Aldi Foods Limits, close to 10 years after the the council originally approved an Aldi store to be built on the site.

Multiple health related businesses including radiology, allied health, speciality health and a medical centre are expected to take up the tenancies alongside a pharmacy.

Documents before the council show Manos Projects intend to build enough car parking space for 168 vehicles built underneath the centre.

"The contemporary medical centre design provides the opportunity for the convenience of a range of health related services in a single highly accessible location,” the application reads.

The developers predict the new medical centre will be part of a major development in the Goodna area.

" It is anticipated that the future development of the surrounding locality will be a mix of major centre development and residential medium density development,” the application reads.

Ipswich City Council is yet to record a decision against the application.