24-hour access, high-tech group study rooms and more

MORE study areas, 24-hour access and natural light are all things students can look forward to when a major redevelopment of the USQ Springfield Library is complete in late-April.

Refurbishment work is about to start on the library, which, once finished, will support independent, innovative and collaborative learning in an environment that meets the modern needs and preferences of students.

USQ Director of Library Services Carmel O'Sullivan said the design of the library will provide more space for students to study, recharge and collaborate on group projects.

"The improvements that will be made to this library will go a long way towards ensuring that it is an inviting, attractive and effective place to study, work and unwind," Ms O'Sullivan said.

Artist impressions of the refurbished USQ Springfield Library.

Situated on the ground floor of Building A, the new-look library will boast more than 300 seats, high-tech group study rooms and booths, quiet individual study desks, a computer space, an assistive technology room and a new entrance that will be accessible from John Nugent Way.

It will also have a shared kitchen, height-adjustable desks, movable furniture and natural lighting to enhance focus, productivity and interaction.

While the remodelled library will continue to house a core collection of textbooks and resources, Ms O'Sullivan said having more informal learning spaces will encourage group learning and student engagement.

"Libraries are now much more than a place to borrow books, they have become a popular place for people to gather, connect and learn together," she said.

"We want this library to be a place where our students can learn from each other, share information and exchange ideas.

"This kind of interaction not only leads to deeper learning, but improves the students' overall learning experience."

Learn more about USQ Library's services by visiting https://library.usq.edu.au.